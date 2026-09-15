Kent, WA police investigate fatal shooting near Park and Ride

The Brief Kent police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Kent Des Moines Park and Ride Tuesday evening. The King County Sheriff's Office is assisting Kent police with the investigation. Authorities confirmed at least one person was dead, but did not say if they are searching for a suspect.



Kent police are actively investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near the Kent Des Moines Park and Ride on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Kent Police Department confirmed they were investigating a shooting near the Park and Ride, located at 23405 Military Road South, at around 6:50 p.m.

Kent police later said at least one person had died in the shooting.

The King County Sheriff's Office is assisting Kent PD in the investigation.

Kent Police (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting or if authorities are searching for a suspect. Kent police will release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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