Fall City, WA teen case reveals new claims about killings, upbringing

The Brief A multi-day court hearing is underway to determine whether a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City in 2024 should be tried in adult or juvenile court. Prosecutors argue the teen carried out a deliberate attack, staged the crime scene, and blamed his younger brother, justifying a move to adult court where he could face decades or life in prison. Defense attorneys request the case stay in juvenile court, citing the teen's abusive, isolated upbringing and deteriorating mental health, as well as his positive rehabilitation progress while in juvenile detention.



Nearly two years after five members of a Fall City family were killed in their home, a judge is hearing arguments that could determine whether the teenager accused in the case remains in juvenile court or is transferred to adult court.

The teen was 15 at the time of the October 2024 killings. His parents, Mark and Sarah Humiston, and three siblings were killed. His 11-year-old sister survived after being shot and escaped the home.

Now 17, the teen's future is at the center of a multi-day hearing before Judge Veronica Galvan.

Fall City, WA scene of 5 family members shot and killed.

Prosecutors argue the attack was deliberate

Dig deeper:

During opening arguments, prosecutors portrayed the killings as a controlled and deliberate attack and argued the case belongs in adult court.

"Andrew’s actions were lethal, controlled and targeted there not impulsive, indiscriminate and not random. He deliberately shot his parents and his three siblings and nearly killed a fourth. He shot his victims to kill them," a state prosecutor said.

Prosecutors also described what they say happened after the shootings, arguing the teen attempted to make it appear that his younger brother was responsible.

The state said he moved the gun, changed clothes and washed away evidence before calling 911.

"He showered to wash off the gun and evidence. He put on different clothes, he left his father's pocket partially out ...he put on a scared voice and falsely told officers his brother was the shooter," prosecutors said.

The prosecution is asking the judge to move the case into adult court, where the potential consequences would be substantially different from those available through the juvenile system.

Teenager accused in the murder of a Fall City family.

Defense focuses on upbringing and mental health

The defense did not dispute the seriousness of the deaths. Instead, attorneys argued that understanding the teen's actions requires examining his childhood, home environment and mental health.

"From the time he was born, his upbringing was characterized by chronic coercive control, emotional deprivation, and fear and rules. A lot of rules. Those rules stem from a dangerous form of religion and turned abusive," a public defender said.

Defense attorneys described a home life they said involved isolation, food restrictions, limited medical care and significant mental health struggles.

They also told the judge the teen had experienced suicidal thoughts at a young age and said he had been taught that mental health problems were demonic. The defense further described his fears that a war was coming and other behavior it said reflected his deteriorating mental health.

Those claims are part of the defense's argument for keeping the case in juvenile court.

Defense points to progress in detention

The other side:

The defense also pointed to the teen's nearly two years in juvenile detention, saying he regularly receives mental health care, helps other young people and has not had major violations.

However, they did note he was involved in four incidents, which attorneys say he never fought back.

Attorneys argued that rehabilitation and treatment should be considered alongside the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Their central argument was that the teen should remain in the juvenile system.

"He was a child, […] he should remain in juvenile court," attorneys said.

Next steps in the case

What's next:

The hearing is expected to continue for several days as Judge Galvan hears evidence and arguments from both sides.

The stakes include the difference between juvenile rehabilitation and adult incarceration. Prosecutors argued that under the juvenile system, a youth could potentially be released before age 23, while an adult conviction could result in decades or life in prison, depending on the charges and sentence.

No decision has been made on whether the case will remain in juvenile court or move to adult court.

FOX 13 Seattle has been following the case since the 2024 killings and will continue to report on the hearing as it unfolds.

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