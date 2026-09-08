Lazaro Montes hits T-Mobile Park record 474-foot home run, but Seattle Mariners lose 10-4 to Rangers

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The Brief Lazaro Montes hit the longest home run at T-Mobile Park in the Statcast era – a 474-foot blast to center field off Cal Quantrill – but the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Tuesday night. Montes' home run was a laser that cleared the entire section of seats in center field before returning to the Earth. It's the second-longest home run in team history (in the Statcast era), trailing only Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot home run at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs in 2023. The previous T-Mobile Park record was a 470-foot home run by Mike Zunnino off Ian Kennedy of the Kansas City Royals in 2018. Corey Seager homered off starter Bryce Miller in the first inning, and Wyatt Langford and Danny Jansen both took Eduard Bazardo deep in the fifth inning to carry the Rangers to a 10-4 victory.



Lazaro Montes hit the longest home run at T-Mobile Park in the Statcast era – a 474-foot blast to center field off Cal Quantrill – but the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Tuesday night.

Montes' home run was a laser that cleared the entire section of seats in center field before returning to the Earth.

It's the second-longest home run in team history (in the Statcast era), trailing only Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot home run at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs in 2023. The previous T-Mobile Park record was a 470-foot home run by Mike Zunnino off Ian Kennedy of the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

Chris Carter of the Milwaukee Brewers is the only other player with a home run of at least 465-feet at Safeco Field/T-Mobile Park. Carter's 465-foot blast off Wade LeBlanc in 2016 bounced off the upper portion of the batter's eye behind the center field wall.

The home run is just the second of Montes' career and his first at T-Mobile Park. Montes was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma last week and made his debut on September 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

The backstory:

However, Montes' home run was not nearly enough for a Mariners' team that is circling the drain.

Corey Seager homered off starter Bryce Miller in the first inning, and Wyatt Langford and Danny Jansen both took Eduard Bazardo deep in the fifth inning to carry the Rangers to a 10-4 victory.

The Houston Astros also won on Tuesday, 6-5 over the Philadelphia Phillies, as Seattle lost ground to both teams they're trailing in the AL West. The Mariners are now seven games back of Houston, and five games back of Texas in the division race with 17 games left to play.

After Seager's home run gave Texas an early 1-0 lead, Langford walked to lead off the second inning, stole second base, and scored on Nicky Lopez's two-out single.

Miller ran into more trouble for the Mariners in the fourth inning before exiting the game. Evan Carter and Lopez singled, and a walk of Jake Burger loaded the bases before Dan Wilson pulled Miller with two outs. José Ferrer took over and allowed a two-run single to pinch-hitter Justin Foscue that gave Texas a 4-0 lead.

Montes' blast trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning before Texas took control in the fifth.

Ezequiel Durán drew a lead-off walk against Ferrer and scored on Langford's two-run home run off Bazardo for a 6-3 Rangers lead. Then with two outs, Bazardo walked Burger, hit Lopez with a pitch, and surrendered a three-run blast to No. 9 hitter Danny Jansen that blew the game wide open.

A Dominic Canzone RBI double scored Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning, and a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the ninth by Arozarena scored Josh Naylor to cut the final deficit to 10-5.

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The Source: Information in this story came from MLB, the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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