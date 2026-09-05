Seattle veteran buys billboard demanding action on Aurora Ave crime

The Brief 86-year-old Seattle resident Victor Fleming spent a month of Social Security benefits on a billboard highlighting rampant crime along Aurora Avenue. Local residents confronted Mayor Katie Wilson during a public meeting, describing escalating violence and safety barriers installed to block nearby gun battles. Recent violence along the corridor includes a shooting that left a 20-year-old in critical condition; no suspects are currently in custody.



An 86-year-old disabled veteran took matters into his own hands by spending a month's worth of his Social Security benefits to fund a billboard calling for action against crime along Seattle's Aurora Avenue.

Victor Fleming, who has lived in the area since 1955, paid for the sign to draw immediate attention to the persistent violence and criminal activity plaguing his neighborhood.

"The sun goes down, they come out," Fleming said, referring to those responsible for the ongoing crime along the corridor.

Frustration Mounts Over Crime on Aurora Avenue

What they're saying:

Fleming's billboard was displayed for two weeks and featured a message criticizing the city's current state.

"Will the last taxpayer that leaves Seattle, the Emerald City, please change the name to the blue tarp city of thieves, druggies and shooters cause that seems to be all that's on the news anymore," the billboard read.

Despite the short run, Fleming believes the cost was worth it if it forces leaders to take notice.

"I was willing to do so to get somebody to get off their dead butt and do something," Fleming said.

The message reflects broader neighborhood frustration as violence along the corridor continues. Seattle police recently investigated a shooting on Aurora Avenue North in Northgate that left a 20-year-old in critical condition.

As of Saturday, the suspect was not in custody.

Residents Voice Concerns Directly to Mayor

Dig deeper:

Community members voiced their growing concerns directly to Mayor Katie Wilson during a public meeting on Wednesday.

One resident, identified as Rick, described how the crime along Aurora Avenue has gradually worsened over time.

"We now have large cement barriers to block Aurora from us on 102nd so that the gun battles don't come raging up the street," Rick said.

In response to community feedback, Mayor Wilson noted that improving public safety requires cooperation across multiple municipal and regional agencies.

"I really want to do what works, I'm committed to getting there, and also just recognize that there's a lot of different parts of our public safety system and our criminal justice system that need to be working together in order for us to have sustained success and it's gonna take some work to get there," Wilson said.

In response to community feedback, Mayor Wilson noted that improving public safety requires cooperation across multiple municipal and regional agencies.

Local Veteran Doubts City Hall Action

What's next:

For Fleming, despite reaching out directly to municipal representatives, he remains skeptical about receiving a response from city officials.

"I'd tell the mayor's office, city council's office, my representative on the city council they need to call and ask for Blue Boy, I'm gonna hold my breath while I wait," Fleming said.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with Victor Fleming about the billboard and followed up on previous reporting by FOX 13 on community members voicing their concerns about crime in Seattle.

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