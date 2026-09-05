Seattle Weather: Labor Day weekend scattered showers & storms

Labor Day weekend has officially kicked off and there are plenty of fun things to do! While there is a chance for a stray shower in the lowlands, along with mountain storms, the weekend won't be a complete washout.

A few scattered showers possible on Saturday, drying for the rest of the holiday weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

The stubborn low pressure system is still hanging off the coastline, rotating in a few showers.

Much like Friday, there is a chance for some mountain storms that could roll down into the lowlands throughout the afternoon. The chance of showers will decrease by the evening.

Some of the storms may produce some heavy downpours of rain along with gusty winds and lightning.

The upper level low is still hanging around with stray showers and mountain storms possible.

While it may feel early for Apple Cup football, fans are excited and the weather is looking great!

Looking for some passing clouds during pre-game tailgating and throughout the game. Temperatures for kickoff will be in the upper 60s with highs nearing 70 by post game.

Great news for Apple Cup Fans, the forecast is looking great! (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will dry by the middle of the week and temperatures will warm back up to near 80 degrees. Another slight chance of showers will be possible by the end of next week and may linger into the weekend.

Scattered showers possible on Saturday. Drying and warming by the middle of the week. Expand

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of Kent teen arrested in Chelan Hills Fire speaks out

Texts show Mayor’s Office confusion after Bite of Seattle shooting

FBI offers $150K reward for Tacoma store owner in $600K SNAP fraud scheme

WA salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts leaves 13 sick

WSDOT warns of busy Labor Day weekend traffic, major events across WA

WA leaders issue new guidance for election workers facing inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .