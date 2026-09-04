WA salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts leaves 13 sick

The Brief A Salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts from Idaho-based Evergreen Fresh Sprouts has left 13 people sick and two hospitalized in WA, with three additional cases reported in MT and ID. No official recall is in effect yet, but health officials urge consumers not to eat broccoli sprouts from Evergreen Fresh Sprouts and to discard any recently purchased product. Among the 13 cases in Washington, four were detected in King County.



A Salmonella Bovismorbificans outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts has left 13 people sick in Washington, and two hospitalized, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

What we know:

Officials said that they are investigating cases in Washington and Montana that are linked to broccoli sprouts sold by Idaho-based Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC.

Broccoli sprouts sold by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC, have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Washington.

Of the 12 people who were interviewed by the DOH, eight reported eating sprouts sold by Evergreen.

The sprouts were reportedly purchased from grocery stores, food co-ops, and restaurants.

The DOH added that this salmonella outbreak doesn't seem related to the salmonella and e.coli outbreak that was linked to alfalfa sprouts produced by Everything Sprouts, LLC in Minnesota.

There is currently no recall in effect for the broccoli sprouts linked to the outbreak; however, the agency urges people not to eat broccoli spouts from Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, and to throw out any of the product that has been recently purchased.

What we don't know:

It wasn't specified which grocery stores, food co-ops, or restaurants the broccoli sprouts were sold from.

By the numbers:

Of the 13 cases in Washington, four were found in King County.

The other counties where salmonella was detected are:

Skagit- 1

Snohomish - 1

Spokane - 2

Walla Walla - 1

Whatcom - 3

Yakima - 1

Three other cases were detected in Montana (2) and Idaho (1).

What is Salmonella?

Dig deeper:

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that typically spreads through contaminated food and water along the fecal-oral route.

The bacterial strain can also be spread through contact with infected animals and their environments, the DOH says.

Symptoms of infection include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fever, chills and abdominal cramping that can last up to several days.

The DOH notes that people can spread infection after their symptoms have subsided.

Anyone who believes they are experiencing any of these symptoms, especially if they have consumed any broccoli sprouts from Everything Fresh Sprouts, is urged to contact their healthcare provider immediately.

How to prevent Salmonella infection

Officials point to washing hands thoroughly with soap and water as a popular method to prevent contracting Salmonella.

"Wash hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, changing diapers, touching animals, and before eating or preparing food," the DOH says.

Cooking all meats thoroughly, especially poultry, is also listed as a way to prevent infection. Be sure to wash cutting boards and counters immediately after being used to prepare meat to avoid cross contamination with other foods.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Health.

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