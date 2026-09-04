Covington, WA City Hall evacuated due to bomb threat

The Brief Covington City Hall was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat. There is a large police presence and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. Further information is limited at this time. Check back for updates.



Covington City Hall was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat, according to city officials.

(City of Covington)

Covington City Hall bomb threat

What we know:

The City of Covington posted the alert on social media at around 9:18 a.m.

There is currently a large police presence and authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area surrounding 16720 Southeast 271st Avenue and the Covington Place business complex.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the Bomb Disclosure Unit has responded to the scene. The call about the bomb threat came in at about 8:40 a.m.

Law enforcement drones are up, but no explosive devices have been located. Police are so far reporting no injuries and no arrests.

What they're saying:

"We will provide an update when information becomes available, there is no known ETA for re-opening at this time," the City of Covington wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by City of Covington.

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