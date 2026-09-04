Woman in critical condition following North Seattle shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting late Thursday in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood. Police said the victim and a suspect were involved in an earlier altercation at a nearby hotel before the shooting on Aurora Avenue North. The suspect remains at large, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.



A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood Thursday night.

Woman shot on Aurora Avenue in Seattle

What they're saying:

The Seattle Police Department says officers responded after receiving reports of a shooting near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 125th Street at 11:11 p.m.

Police arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers treated her until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say there was an altercation between the victim and a man at a nearby hotel prior to the shooting. The two separated and left the location.

Later, the victim was on Aurora Avenue North when the suspect pulled up in a black SUV and shot her. He fled the scene heading westbound on North 127th Street.

The suspect remains at large.

What you can do:

The SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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