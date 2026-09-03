Bellevue, WA police seeks officers, focus on quality over numbers

The Brief Bellevue police have received more than 900 applications this year, but remain 28 officers below their budgeted staffing level. Department leaders say they are prioritizing quality over speed, with the hiring and training process taking up to a year. Bellevue continues offering incentives, including $30,000 bonuses for lateral hires, as it competes for experienced officers.



The Bellevue Police Department has received over 900 job applications so far in 2026, yet the agency remains 28 officers short of its budgeted headcount.

Department leadership says the staffing gap is deliberate, emphasizing that maintaining strict hiring standards and community trust takes precedence over quickly filling open positions.

Quality over speed in recruitment

Bellevue Police are budgeted for 207 commissioned officers, with at least 179 currently serving on the force. Despite state and national law enforcement staffing challenges, application volume in Bellevue remains on par with previous years.

Assistant Chief of Police Andrew Popochock, a 23-year veteran of the department, noted that the high volume of applicants allows the city to remain highly selective.

"If you put this uniform on, there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it," Popochock said. "We could fill all of our vacancies tomorrow if we accepted everyone who applied. But we want to be very selective to make sure that you wear this uniform with the dignity and respect that we expect you to do."

Popochock added that community satisfaction plays a major role in their hiring strategy.

"We have an extremely high rating as far as satisfaction goes. We’re 86% of our residents view Bellevue positively, and we want to continue that," Popochock said. "We want to make sure that we bring in officers—either entry-level or laterals that are experienced—that want to do law enforcement for the right reasons, to serve the residents of this community versus just be an officer in a uniform."

Bellevue Police patrol car

Competitive bonuses and benefits

To draw top-tier talent nationwide, Bellevue continues to offer an aggressive incentives package. While some neighboring agencies, such as the Seattle Police Department, have cut hiring incentives, Bellevue maintains its incentives to attract experienced lateral officers.

The agency offers a $30,000 sign-on bonus for lateral hires, covers moving expenses for out-of-state transfers, and provides every commissioned officer with a take-home patrol vehicle and benefits.

"Incentives give us the ability to choose that right person, to be selective in who we choose versus going, 'We need a staff member that can just do the job,'" Popochock said. "We get to choose who comes here and wears this uniform and is a Bellevue police officer."

Popochock highlighted the take-home car policy as a key differentiator for recruitment and operational readiness.

"Not all police departments offer a taking car. That’s something that we do because we think it's a very important thing," Popochock said. "If early in the morning you need to call out additional officers, they come fully equipped in uniform with a car, with all of their equipment. It's a benefit to the city and a benefit to the employee."

Training pipelines and jiu-jitsu certification

Turning an applicant into an independent, fully deployable officer is an extensive process that takes between eight months and a year. The pipeline includes background checks, police academy instruction, post-academy specialized training, and field training officer (FTO) supervision.

Department leaders identified field training—rather than the police academy—as the main evaluation bottleneck where recruits realize if the job is the right fit.

"The real test of if someone can do the job is not in the academy process, but rather in the field training process, because it's the first time they've had true exposure," Popochock explained. "When you're actually doing it in the field—that's when you're actually hands-on."

Internal hiring volume can also create temporary bottlenecks throughout the onboarding pipeline. When the department hires large candidate groups at once, training units adjust by filling waiting periods with specialized instruction in navigation, driving, defensive tactics, de-escalation, and case law.

The agency is one of the few departments nationwide to earn Gracie certification for jiu-jitsu.

"Our own officers, we sent them out of state to get training to become certified as jiu-jitsu instructors, so that they have those skills and abilities," Popochock said. "If they're faced by those circumstances where they have to put hands on another person, they have the skills and ability to do that."

The department also conducts continuous post-academy instruction covering de-escalation, case law, driving navigation, and annual refresher courses.

Fast-tracking career advancement

For experienced lateral officers considering a move, Bellevue offers opportunities to transition into specialized roles faster than traditional timelines allow.

"If you come here with that experience, we can fast track you into special teams," Popochock said. "You can go if you have experience in special operations into our special operations group or investigations. We recognize those laterals come here with that experience, and we want to reward that experience."

When asked when the department expects to reach full staffing, Popochock reiterated that quality remains the sole priority over arbitrary deadlines.

"Well, my goal is tomorrow, but I know that's not realistic," Popochock said. "There's no time goal because I want the right person. I could hire all 900 applications, but I'm not going to get the quality of officer that I want that is going to serve this community and keep that extremely high community satisfaction rate."

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