Seattle weather: Cloudy start Friday, afternoon sunbreaks and mild temperatures

The Brief Friday stays cooler than average, with morning clouds, afternoon sunbreaks and highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain chances increase Friday night, with a possible convergence zone bringing measurable rainfall to King and Snohomish counties. Widespread showers are expected Saturday before drier, milder weather returns Sunday and Monday.



Upper level troughing remains in place Friday, bringing another cloudy start. We will see afternoon sunbreaks and mostly dry skies throughout the day, but by the evening hours we could see increased shower chances north.

Upper level troughing remains in place Friday, bringing another cloudy start.

What's next:

Friday will be below average, only reaching the low to mid 70s again. Highs for central Washington remain in the 80s, and cooler conditions expected along the coast in the 60s.

Friday will be below average, only reaching the low to mid 70s again. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns

We could start to see a convergence zone develop on Friday evening for King and Snohomish County. This will likely bring measurable rainfall into early Saturday morning. Widespread showers are then expected to increase to start the weekend.

We could start to see a convergence zone develop Friday evening for King and Snohomish County.

Looking Ahead:

Showers are expected Saturday as an upper level low swings through western Washington. This will keep temperatures cooler and bring another chance of thunderstorms for the mountains. Weak high pressure builds on Sunday into Monday, returning to dry weather and milder temperatures. Another trough dips back down into the PNW Tuesday evening through Thursday.

Showers are expected Saturday as an upper level low swings through western Washington, keeping temperatures cooler and bringing another chance of thunderstorms.

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