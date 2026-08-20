Seattle Seahawks $9.6B sale clears major NFL committee vote

The Brief The proposed $9.612 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks to the Khosla family has cleared a key NFL committee vote. If approved, the deal would set a record for the most expensive NFL franchise sale in league history. All 32 NFL team owners will vote on the sale Wednesday, with the transaction expected to close in September if approved.



The Khosla family is one step closer to officially owning the Seattle Seahawks.

The pending $9.612 billion sale of the Seahawks cleared a major hurdle, as members of the NFL's finance committee and ownership policy committee voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the sale. The news was first reported by Front Office Sports.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - DECEMBER 03: Engineer Vinod Khosla and Neeru Khosla attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Jesse Grant / Getty Images) Expand

The estate of Paul G. Allen is set to transfer ownership to a group led by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla's family. It would set the record for the highest sale of an NFL franchise ever.

The league has informed all 32 teams of the recommendation. A full group of NFL team owners will vote on the transaction during a special league meeting in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Neeru Khosla, wife of Vinod Khosla, will serve as the controlling owner under the proposed structure. Their son, Neal Khosla, is also expected to take on a significant leadership role in the organization.

If approved by league owners, the Seahawks sale is expected to close in September, likely before Seattle's first game of the regular season on Sep. 9.

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