Trevon Diggs says he's fully healthy after signing with Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Cornerback Trevon Diggs said he's fully healthy for the first time in several years and excited to rejoin multiple connections in Seattle after signing a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday. Diggs has dealt with multiple knee injuries since 2023, and sustained a concussion last year by dropping a TV on his head while trying to mount it to a wall in a fluke accident. But for the first time since tearing his ACL in a practice with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, Diggs said he was able to have a rehab-free offseason dedicated to training. "I was supposed to see a couple other teams, but I liked it here a lot," Diggs said. "It feels like home. I've got a lot of familiar faces, Coach (Karl) Scott, AD (Adeb Durde), so just being a part of those guys, those guys knowing me, knowing where my heart is, knowing how I want to compete, it felt right."



Cornerback Trevon Diggs said he's fully healthy for the first time in several years and excited to rejoin multiple connections in Seattle after signing a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Diggs has dealt with multiple knee injuries since 2023, and sustained a concussion last year by dropping a TV on his head while trying to mount it to a wall in a fluke accident. But for the first time since tearing his ACL in a practice with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, Diggs said he was able to have a rehab-free offseason dedicated to training.

"A lot of trainers put the work in, helped me put the work in to get to where I'm at today. You know, I'm truly thankful for that," Diggs said.

"It was tough, but just keeping good people around you, you know, my family was a great support system for me. Keeping my mental straight and just keep going, you know. You know, I love football. I just love football. I love to play. So this being a part of football, you know, it's kind of like it's part of my job. It's a part of your job. You're gonna get hurt. You're gonna have things that happen. You're gonna get traded. You're gonna get cut. Things happen, but you just gotta keep going."

The backstory:

The Seahawks signed Diggs for some additional veteran help at cornerback after it became clear that Terrion Arnold would not be able to practice or play for them once he signs with the team. Arnold will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List once he signs with Seattle, which is still expected despite it not yet happening.

While there's no set timeline for Arnold to join the team, the Seahawks could be waiting until after the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs next week before adding him to the roster. Arnold would have to count against the roster for at least a day before being moved to the exempt list. Since he can't participate in the interim anyway, they could wait until the roster spot isn't needed elsewhere to get Arnold signed.

Diggs, 27, was a teammate of Seattle cornerback Josh Jobe and was coached by defensive backs coach Karl Scott during his time at Alabama. Additionally, he was teammates with linebackers DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with defensive coordinator Aden Durde on the coaching staff.

Diggs worked out for the team on Tuesday afternoon before signing with the team on Wednesday.

"Talking to those guys, they're saying it's a great fit," Diggs said. "You know, just everything that they have going here, and you know, I would love to be a part of it.

"I was supposed to see a couple other teams, but I liked it here a lot. It feels like home. I've got a lot of familiar faces, Coach Scott, AD, so just being a part of those guys, those guys knowing me, knowing where my heart is, knowing how I want to compete, it felt right."

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as he intercepted 11 passes that season, which is tied for 14th-most in a single season ever. He made the Pro Bowl twice in 2021 and 2022 before tearing his left ACL in practice the following year. He injured that knee again the following season, which reportedly required a chondral graft to address.

He missed eight games with an injury to his right knee last year, then had the incident with the TV that gave him a concussion.

"I was out of concussion protocol in like a week, but I was dealing with some other injuries," Diggs said.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve by Dallas and was released. He then appeared in two games – one playoff game – with the Green Bay Packers.

Diggs spoke highly on Mike Macdonald's defense in watching it from afar. Now he's going to do his best to get up to speed quickly.

"It looks amazing," Diggs said. "You know, they get to the quarterback. They create turnovers. They do all the right things. So, you know, I'm excited to hopefully be a part of it. Go out there compete and just try to help this team win. That's all I want to do.

"Just talking to Josh earlier today, he's telling it's a lot of similarities. You know, he said he's gonna help me out, you know, get the playbook down. I'm gonna be in my playbook every day just to get the whole defense down, and you know, just being able to give myself a chance, give myself an opportunity to come out here and compete, and you know, help win."

Devon Witherspoon and Jobe have a firm grasp on the top two cornerback spots for Seattle, but it gets far more uncertain behind them. Nehemiah Pritchett and Igbinoghene have received the most time with the No. 2 defense. Third-round pick Julian Neal has been sidelined with an injury since early in training camp and unable to participate. Seventh-round picks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby have remained further down the depth chart.

The Seahawks travel to Nashville on Thursday for a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Friday, then their second preseason game against the Titans on Sunday.

Diggs is the younger brother of Washington Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs. Wide receiver Julian Hicks was waived to make room on the roster.

Seahawks workout fullback Jackson Acker.

The Seahawks had undrafted University of Wisconsin fullback Jackon Acker in for a tryout on Wednesday after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Listed at 6-foor-1, 247 pounds, Acker played in 38 games for the Badgers, rushing 94 times for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

With Robbie Ouzts out for the year after being placed on injured reserve, Brady Russell has moved into the starting fullback job for Seattle. Brock Lampe – who played for running backs coach Thomas Hammock at the University of Northern Illinois – is also on the roster.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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