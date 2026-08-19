Man found shot in Seattle's Roxhill Park, police investigating

The Brief A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday at Seattle's Roxhill Park. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Police are searching for a suspect and ask the public to submit any information or video footage through their tip line.



Seattle police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Seattle's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

A 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a man with a gunshot wound inside Roxhill Park.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Seattle police cruisers parked outside a shooting investigation scene at Roxhill Park on Aug. 19, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officers arrived on scene and located a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was receiving aid from public health employees when police got there.

The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Seattle Police's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is working to determine what happened.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bail set at $10 million for man accused of robbing, killing Parkland teen

WA Korean spa petitions Supreme Court over transgender ruling

Ex-police leader questions five-hour delay in Bite of Seattle shooting response

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

WA man dies at Bass Canyon from suspected drug poisoning

Investigators seek new leads after remains identified in 1973 cold case

Washington State Fair braces for massive 19-show fair lineup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.