Man found shot in Seattle's Roxhill Park, police investigating
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Seattle's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
A 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a man with a gunshot wound inside Roxhill Park.
Seattle police cruisers parked outside a shooting investigation scene at Roxhill Park on Aug. 19, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Officers arrived on scene and located a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was receiving aid from public health employees when police got there.
The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect. Seattle Police's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is working to determine what happened.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.