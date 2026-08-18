Man found shot to death inside downtown Seattle apartment
SEATTLE - A man was found shot to death in a downtown Seattle apartment Tuesday night, according to Seattle police.
What we know:
The Seattle Police Department said a 911 call came in at around 8 p.m. about a man who was found dead inside an apartment at 8th Avenue and Marion Street in the First Hill neighborhood.
First responders arrived on scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are now processing the scene. There is currently no suspect in custody.
Seattle police patrol cars parked outside a homicide scene at 8th and Marion in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.