Man found shot to death inside downtown Seattle apartment

The Brief A man was found shot to death in an apartment in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Tuesday night. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a complex at 8th Avenue and Marion Street. Seattle police said there is currently no suspect in custody and homicide detectives are investigating.



A man was found shot to death in a downtown Seattle apartment Tuesday night, according to Seattle police.

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department said a 911 call came in at around 8 p.m. about a man who was found dead inside an apartment at 8th Avenue and Marion Street in the First Hill neighborhood.

First responders arrived on scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now processing the scene. There is currently no suspect in custody.

Seattle police patrol cars parked outside a homicide scene at 8th and Marion in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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