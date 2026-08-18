Washington State Fair 2026 concert tickets: Dates, prices and artists

The Brief The Washington State Fair returns this September with 19 concerts featuring major music and comedy acts. Ticket prices for the lineup start between $40 and $99.50, and every concert ticket includes same-day admission to the fair. Select shows feature exclusive pre-show parties, special VIP packages and multi-artist lineups.



It is almost that time of year in our state, where Washington residents and visitors alike will have the chance to ride the Ferris wheel, pet farm animals and, of course, bring home a baker's dozen of Fisher Scones.

The Washington State Fair is just around the corner and will feature some renowned musicians and comedians in their "Columbia Bank Concert Series 2026."

Here's the Columbia Bank Concert Series 2026:

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 27—the duration of this year's Washington State Fair—There will be a total number of 19 concerts.

The fair website says all tickets include taxes and fees, with a $3 order fee per transaction. The tickets also include same-day admission to the fair. Children 2-years-old and older need a ticket to attend.

Keep reading for the full list along with artist and concert information.

Boy George and Culture Club with special guest Wang Chung

Boy George and Culture Club and Wang Chung will perform in the first concert of the fair on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $46.50. Doors open one hour before.

Here's some information about the artists:

Boy George: Outside of Culture Club, Boy George's work includes nine solo studio albums, a Tony Award-nominated score for Taboo, three UK bestselling memoirs, television coaching roles on The Voice, and international art exhibitions.

Culture Club: Formed in 1981, the UK band has sold over 150 million records globally, earned a Grammy Award, and achieved nine US Top 10 singles while continuing to tour their early material.

Wang Chung: The New Wave band released seven studio albums, scored films such as To Live and Die in L.A., and achieved six US Top 40 hits, including the chart-topping "Everybody Have Fun Tonight."

"Weird Al" Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party

"Weird Al" Yankovic and special guest Puddles Pity Party will perform Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $68.50. Doors open an hour before the show starts.

According to the fair website, VIP packages are sold out. There will be a pre-show party at the Gold Gate Event Venue inside the fair's Expo Hall that includes a live DJ.

Here's some information about the artists:

"Weird Al" Yankovic: A five-time Grammy Award winner, Yankovic is a top-selling comedy artist known for his pop music parodies, the Billboard #1 album Mandatory Fun, and co-writing the Emmy-winning biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

Puddles Pity Party: A musical comedy persona combining operatic vocals with a sad-clown aesthetic, Puddles Pity Party has built a global following through touring, festival performances, television appearances, and high-profile collaborations.

Little Big Town with Ingrid Andress

Little Big Town and special guest Ingrid Andress will perform on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour before show time. Tickets start at $68.50, and there will be a pre-show party at the Gold Gate Event Venue inside Expo Hall for a $75 ticket (excluding the show and fair admission costs).

Here is some information about the artists:

Little Big Town: The Grammy-winning country quartet—comprising Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook—has released ten studio albums over a 25-year career, producing hit singles like "Pontoon," "Girl Crush," and "Better Man."

Ingrid Andress: A multi-Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter, Andress broke records with her debut album Lady Like and achieved chart success with singles including "More Hearts Than Mine" and "Wishful Drinking."

Reggae Vibrations - The Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin, Third World, Inner Circle and The Skatalites

Reggae Vibrations will perform on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m., with doors opening an hour beforehand. Tickets start at $40.

Here is some artist information:

The Legendary Wailers featuring Julian Junior Marvin: Led by former Bob Marley & The Wailers guitarist Julian Junior Marvin, the group performs classic reggae hits including "Get Up, Stand Up," "Jammin," and "Redemption Song."

Third World: Formed in 1973, the long-running reggae-fusion band is best known for international singles such as "96 Degrees in the Shade" and "Now That We Found Love."

Inner Circle: Known as the "Bad Boys of Reggae," the Jamaican group has achieved mainstream global success with hits like "Sweat (A La La La La Long)" and "Bad Boys."

The Skatalites: Pioneering musicians who formed in 1964, the group helped define ska and early reggae music through instrumental tracks like "Guns of Navarone" and "Simmer Down."

Dancin' In The Dirt Concert Series

The "standing in the dirt only" tickets offer concert access and partying access to The Chute bar prior to show time, for guests 21 and older. Only Dancin' in the Dirt concert holders can access The Chute, according to the fair's website.

For "party and concert only" tickets, which do not include the rodeo, are $51.50.

Here's the schedule breakdown from the fair's website:

7:30 p.m. — The Chute bar opens for Dancin' In The Dirt ticket holders. 21+ experience.

9:00 p.m. — Columbia Bank Grandstand seating. Rodeo ticket holders get first access to dirt, via Grandstand Gate 12 walkway

9:15 p.m. — Dancin' in the Dirt ticket holders of all ages may enter through Grandstand Gate 13. Those ages 21+ may also enter through The Chute Bar near Gate 1

Gretchen Wilson will perform on Thursday, September 10 at 9:00 p.m., Dylan Marlowe will perform on Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m., Chase Rice will perform on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9:00 p.m.,

Here's some information on the artists:

Gretchen Wilson: The Grammy Award-winning country artist achieved multi-platinum success with her debut album Here for the Party and its signature single "Redneck Woman," expanded her career into television through The Masked Singer and The Road, and continues to tour while re-recording her debut album.

Dylan Marlowe: The Sony Music Nashville artist co-wrote Jon Pardi’s chart-topping single "Last Night Lonely" before launching his own performing career with his debut album Mid-Twenties Crisis, which features collaborations with Riley Green and Dylan Scott.

Chase Rice: The independent singer-songwriter and Diamond-certified co-writer of "Cruise" built a multi-platinum country career with No. 1 singles like "Eyes On You" before pivoting toward an independent, Western-inspired sound on his eighth studio album, ELDORA.

CANN PRESENTS: YACHT ROCK REVUE - PRIMETIME Dancin' in the Dirt Concert

On Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy "Yacht Rock Revue" with tickets starting at $47.56.

Here's some information on the artist:

Yacht Rock Revue: Formed in 2007, the Atlanta-based tribute group performs hits from 1970s and 1980s soft-rock artists like Kenny Loggins and Steely Dan, building a fanbase known as the "Anchorheads" and debuting their production PRIMETIME in 2026.

Blippi

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Blippi will perform with tickets starting at $40.

Blippi: A children's educational media brand, Blippi presents live interactive stage productions—featuring characters Blippi and Meekah—focused on music, movement, and play-based learning through signature songs like "The Excavator Song."

Bailey Zimmerman plus Chandler Walters

On Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman and Chandler Walters will perform with tickets starting at $94.50. Additionally, for $75, there will be a pre-show party at the Golden Gate Event Venue inside Expo Hall.

Here's information on the artists:

Bailey Zimmerman: The multi-platinum country singer-songwriter gained prominence via social media before releasing his debut album Religiously. The Album and his 2025 follow-up Different Night Same Rodeo, producing chart-topping singles such as "Fall in Love," "Rock and a Hard Place," and the Luke Combs collaboration "Backup Plan."

Chandler Walters: A multi-platinum country songwriter and steel-guitar player signed to ERN’s Cadillac Music / DeVille Records, Walters co-wrote Post Malone's chart-topping single "I Had Some Help" before launching his own performing career.

Jon Batiste

On Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Jon Batiste will perform with tickets starting at $68.50.

Here's more information on Jon Batiste:

Jon Batiste: An eight-time Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist, Batiste is known for scoring films such as Soul, serving as musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and releasing critically acclaimed albums including We Are, World Music Radio, and the Grammy-winning BIG MONEY.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube will perform on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $56.50. There will also be an Ice Cube pre-show party at the Gold Gate event venue inside Expo Hall, which includes food, drinks and a live DJ.

Here's more on Ice Cube:

Ice Cube: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and BIG3 basketball league co-founder built a multi-hyphenate career spanning his work with N.W.A., a multi-platinum solo discography, the supergroup Mount Westmore, and a film production slate that includes the Friday franchise and Straight Outta Compton.

Fiestas Patrias

This is a different type of concert, with two shows: One at 1:00 p.m. and one at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. The event celebrates Mexican culture and arts and is free with fair admission.

Lauren Daigle with guest Leanna Crawford

On Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Lauren Daigle and guest Leanna Crawford will perform, with tickets starting at $68.50.

Here's more artist information:

Lauren Daigle: The multi-Grammy-winning vocalist achieved chart-topping success with her multi-platinum album Look Up Child and record-breaking single "You Say" before extending her arena career with her self-titled follow-up project and global touring.

Leanna Crawford: The Christian singer-songwriter released her major-label debut album Still Waters, blending personal reflections on faith and relationships with pop-focused instrumentation.

Adam Ray

Adam Ray will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $40. A VIP package is still available for $199.95 and includes premium seating along with a post-show meet and greet.

Here's more information on the comedian:

Adam Ray: The comedian and actor is known for his viral Dr. Phil LIVE! touring show and character roles on television projects including Pam & Tommy, Young Rock, and Hacks.

HARDY with McCoy Moore

On Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., HARDY and McCoy Moore will perform with tickets starting at $99.50, with the opportunity for an additional pre-show party for $75 at the Golden Gate Event Venue inside of Expo Hall.

Here's more information on the artists:

HARDY: A multi-award-winning country and rock artist, HARDY has accumulated nearly five billion streams as both a solo performer with albums like QUIT!! And the mockingbird & THE CROW and a songwriter behind 16 No. 1 singles.

McCoy Moore: Signed to SMACK Songs, the Florida-born country singer-songwriter co-wrote tracks for artists like Shane Profitt before launching his own performing career with singles "Something to You" and "Can't Make That Up."

Trey Songz & Tyga

On Friday, Sept. 25, Trey Songz and Tyga will perform at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $68.50.

Here's more information on the artists:

Trey Songz: The three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer has released eight studio albums, secured two Billboard 200 No. 1 debuts, and achieved multi-platinum success with singles including "Say Aah," "I Invented Sex," and "Bottoms Up."

Tyga: The American rapper gained mainstream recognition after signing with Young Money Entertainment, releasing his major-label debut Careless World: Rise of the Last King and achieving hit singles such as "Rack City" and "Taste."

Chicago Live in Concert

Chicago will be live in concert on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $63.50. There are three VIP packages available, with prices ranging from $315.95 to $610.75.

Here's more information on Chicago:

Chicago: Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the multi-Grammy-winning rock band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, produced 11 No. 1 singles and five consecutive No. 1 albums, and toured continuously for 59 consecutive years.

Twisted Sister featuring Sebastian Bach on Lead Vocals plus Slaughter

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Twisted Sister, featuring Sebastian Bach on lead vocals plus special guest Slaughter will perform, with tickets starting at $56.50. There will also be a Twisted Sister pre-show party for $75 per ticket.

Here's more information on Twisted Sister:

Twisted Sister: Inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame, the American heavy metal band has sold over 35 million albums, performed thousands of global shows, and built an enduring legacy with hit anthems including "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Fair website.

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