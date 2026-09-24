Seattle firefighters union warns proposed budget cuts threaten safety

The Brief A North Seattle house fire required a civilian rescue and injured eight firefighters when a deck collapsed during the operation. The incident coincided with public safety warnings from the Seattle Firefighters Union over Mayor Katie Wilson's proposed $7.1 million cut to fire department overtime, which the union warns will delay 911 response times and force station closures. Union leaders plan to work with the City Council to find alternative budget solutions, citing data that emergency call volumes have risen 40% since 2010 while firefighter staffing fell by 3%.



A Thursday morning house fire in North Seattle that injured eight firefighters and required a civilian rescue has heightened community concerns over proposed city budget cuts to the Seattle Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Bartlett Avenue Northeast, rescuing a 57-year-old man who needed medical attention. Moments later, eight firefighters sustained injuries when a deck collapsed during the operation.

House severely damaged in a North Seattle house fire Thursday morning.

Proposed overtime cuts spark public safety warnings

The incident coincides with Mayor Katie Wilson’s proposed 2027–28 budget, which cuts $7.1 million from Seattle Fire Department overtime funding.

The proposal has drawn sharp opposition from the Seattle Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 27. Union officials caution that the city relies on overtime funding to maintain basic staffing and that reducing it will force rotating closures of fire engines, trucks, and stations.

"Put simply: If this budget takes effect, people will wait longer for help when they call 9-1-1 during an emergency," said Local 27 President Kenny Stuart in a statement. "This cut would hurt your Seattle Fire Fighters' ability to respond to fires, medical incidents, and other emergencies on any given day."

Community and business leaders sound the alarm

Neighborhood residents and local business workers expressed worry that reduced operational funding could compromise emergency outcomes. Local neighbor Chris Meierding noted the ongoing risks in the area, pointing out that "this block or this street has had a number of fires in the last few years."

"They need to keep well-funded and as safe as possible and have all the resources they need to do that," Meierding added.

Tera Rose of Restoration One highlighted the broad role emergency responders play beyond fighting structural fires. "Not just the fires. You know, car accidents happen," Rose said. "People need help. They're servicing our community. So it's very important that we support them."

Chad Lidstrom of Pacific Northwest Restoration emphasized how fast conditions deteriorate during an active blaze. "Fire tends to grow pretty quickly, especially with all the different things that are in a house," Lidstrom said. "It can double in size between 30 and 60 seconds and that's a scary thing."

Firefighters standing in the rubble of a house partially destroyed by a fire. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rising call volumes and escalating risks

Data highlighted by the union shows that while Seattle's population grew by more than 30% and emergency calls increased by 40% since 2010, firefighter staffing dropped by 3%.

"The Fire Department already has staffing and resource issues and is falling behind National Fire Protection Association benchmark response times," Stuart said. "We need to see through the smoke and mirrors of this budget proposal."

Pushing for a budget compromise

Union leaders announced plans to work alongside the City Council and Mayor’s Office in the coming weeks to identify alternative budget solutions that avoid operational reductions.

"To continue to do so effectively, we need the City to commit to the staffing and resources necessary to be ready every minute, in every neighborhood," Stuart added. "This budget proposal does not accomplish that."

The Mayor's Office responded with the following statement:

"The 2027-2028 Proposed Budget makes targeted adjustments in the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) to align ongoing resources with the City's overall budget constraints, current operating capacity and actual expenditure trends. The budget reduces ongoing funding by approximately $4.5 million while making targeted investments in pension, maintenance and utility costs. This adjustment aligns the department’s ongoing funding with the City’s overall budget constraints and SFD’s current operating capacity.

"The main reduction is to SFD’s overtime budget. This reduction requires the department to manage staffing within available resources. While the adjustment may result in fewer staffed units at certain stations at times, SFD will continue to maintain core fire and emergency response capabilities through the apparatuses that remain staffed. This change reflects the City’s budget constraints while maintaining the department’s ability to provide necessary emergency response services."

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