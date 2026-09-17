Jackie Young scores WNBA record 22 first quarter points as Seattle Storm lose 114-77 to Aces

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The Brief Jackie Young tied the WNBA record for points in a quarter with 22 in the first and finished with a career-high 35, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 114-77 on Thursday night in their first game after the FIBA World Cup break. Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle with 25 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 12 points and seven assists. Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points and Dominique Malonga 10.



Jackie Young tied the WNBA record for points in a quarter with 22 in the first and finished with a career-high 35, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 114-77 on Thursday night in their first game after the FIBA World Cup break.

The Aces (28-13) are 1 1/2 games behind second-place Golden State, and a game in front of Atlanta, in the WNBA standings. The top four have home-court advantage in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

A’ja Wilson scored 29 points for the Aces. Las Vegas had its highest-scoring game since it set the franchise's record in a 118-95 win over Atlanta on July 4, 2021.

Young tied the quarter mark shared by Jewell Loyd, Brittney Sykes and Diana Taurasi. Picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, Young was 8 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 on free throws.

Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle with 25 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 12 points and seven assists. Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points and Dominique Malonga 10.

The WNBA-worst Storm (8-33) have lost five of six.

Up next

Aces: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Storm: At Golden State on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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