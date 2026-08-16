Seattle Storm fall 82-80 to Sky despite Dominique Malonga's double-double

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The Brief Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Natasha Cloud scored 20 points and the Chicago Sky ended a six-game losing streak on the road with an 82-80 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Dominique Malonga had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle, which snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 97-88 win over the visiting Sky on Monday. Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and Fam scored 14 off the bench. Courtney Vandersloot sank the second of two free throws for Chicago (13-22) with 10 seconds left and Melbourne missed a tying layup at the buzzer. Vandersloot finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.



Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Natasha Cloud scored 20 points and the Chicago Sky ended a six-game losing streak on the road with an 82-80 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Seattle (7-30) trailed 53-37 with 5:49 left in the third quarter, but Dominique Malonga answered with a basket and two free throws and Jade Melbourne and rookie Awa Fam sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-4 run as the Storm closed to 60-55 heading to the fourth.

Seattle pulled within a point, but Courtney Vandersloot sank the second of two free throws for Chicago (13-22) with 10 seconds left and Melbourne missed a tying layup at the buzzer. Vandersloot finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Seattle made the first basket, but Cardoso scored six in an 11-0 run and Chicago never trailed again.

Malonga had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle, which snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 97-88 win over the visiting Sky on Monday. Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and Fam scored 14 off the bench.

Up next

Sky: Host New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Storm: At Dallas Wings on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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