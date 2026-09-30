WA Gov. Ferguson releases texts on Seattle mass shooting presser delay

The Brief Newly released texts from Gov. Bob Ferguson's office provide more details about the nearly five-hour delay in briefing the public after the Bite of Seattle shooting. Messages show Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote that officials were waiting for her and Ferguson before the late-night press conference. The records follow earlier SPD messages showing the briefing was also delayed while officials waited for Mayor Katie Wilson to arrive.



The Office of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has released text messages on the night of the Bite of Seattle shooting, providing more evidence on what caused the nearly five-hour delay for police to hold a press conference on the mass shooting.

The governor's office provided hundreds of text screenshots between Seattle and state leaders, adding that there was no communication with the Seattle Police Department until 9 p.m.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on July 26, where three people were killed and four others were injured during the Bite of Seattle food festival held at Seattle Center. Thousands of customers and vendors were present when the shots erupted.

What they're saying:

There were several text messages that stood out, specifically ones between Governor Ferguson and Representative Pramila Jayapal, who also attended the press conference that began around 10:45 p.m.

Ferguson's office said he and Jayapal were under the impression that they would attend a press conference the following morning regarding the Bite of Seattle shooting, but weren't informed until 10:08 p.m. that a media briefing would be happening at Seattle Center.

One screenshot from a conversation with Rep. Jayapal, sent at an unknown time, reads, "Give me a ring I'm wondering if we should be there at all. I'm not confident she knows what she is doing"

Gov. Ferguson responds with, "Spoke w mayor. Asked her to call u directly."

Jayapal then responds with two texts: "They're waiting for both of us" and "I will be there in 15 minutes"

A text conversation between Governor Bob Ferguson and Representative Pramila Jayapal regarding the Bite of Seattle shooting press conference. (Office of Governor Bob Ferguson)

Before the press conference took place, a Seattle police detective addressed the media that had been waiting outside the Space Needle for nearly five hours, saying that the department was waiting for dignitaries to arrive before holding the press conference.

In another text screenshot provided by the governor's office, Jayapal appeared to take issue with this comment, stating the following in texts to Ferguson:

"I'm having Rachel call Brian and say this is outrageous that someone said the delay was because of dignitaries. You may also want to have your folks do that also."

"We can raise it directly to her also."

"Do you have confirmation of the presser at 11 yet? We don't."

A text conversation between Governor Bob Ferguson and Representative Pramila Jayapal regarding the Bite of Seattle shooting press conference. (Office of Governor Bob Ferguson)

Ferguson's office added that he and his team were surprised to learn that the media and the public had not already been appropriately briefed on the shooting before the press conference.

The backstory:

In a separate series of internal text messages released by the Seattle Police Department, it appeared staff from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office had delayed a media briefing that was scheduled earlier that night, texting department officials: "Mayor's on her way. Please wait for her" at 9:42 p.m.

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Now, two months after the Bite of Seattle shooting, only one suspect is in custody. SPD officials previously stated that they previously had two additional persons of interest in the case, but have not yet announced any arrests.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Governor Ferguson and Representative Jayapal for comment on the messages. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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