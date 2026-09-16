'Please wait for her': Seattle mayor delayed Bite of Seattle shooting briefing, texts show

The Brief Seattle police released internal messages from department leaders detailing their response to the deadly July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting. Messages show the Mayor's Office asked police to wait for Mayor Katie Wilson before a planned media briefing. Former Chief Shon Barnes' messages have not yet been released, and the City Council plans to continue reviewing the response.



The Seattle Police Department has released text messages detailing the internal communications between police leadership during the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, explaining the five-hour delay in public safety updates.

The texts are from nine department leaders, starting just before initial reports of the July 26 shooting. The records include messages from the following personnel:

Interim Chief Andre Sayles

Deputy Chief Yvonne Underwood

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis

Assistant Chief Nicole Powell

Chief Operations Officer Sarah Smith

Captain George Davisson

Jennifer Sullivan

Lieutenant Sage Farwell

Detective Brian Pritchard

Text messages from former Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes were not released. The department said it will provide the former chief's communications once they are recovered from his account.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Police officers keep watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded. Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said one sus (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

Timeline:

The text messages reveal that by 6:39 p.m. on the night of the incident, Smith texted Pritchard that seven people had been shot at Seattle Center and two had died. Initially, there were differing accounts about whether the shooting was gang-related or terror-related.

An internal briefing with Chief Barnes was scheduled for 8:30 p.m., along with another at 9 p.m. with Mayor Katie Wilson and Governor Bob Ferguson.

A public press conference regarding the shooting was initially planned for 9:45 p.m. However, at 9:42 p.m., mayoral public safety director Alison Holcomb texted Davis, Smith, and former Chief Shon Barnes stating, "Mayor's on her way. Please wait for her."

An internal text from mayoral public safety director Alison Holcomb to Seattle Police leadership saying "Mayor's on her way. Please wait for her." before a planned press conference.

Additional messages show Smith texting Barnes at 10:22 p.m. that briefings "were delayed because they were waiting for the mayor to arrive."

The backstory:

The text message release follows ongoing public scrutiny regarding a nearly five-hour delay for a press briefing after the shooting. While the Mayor's Office denied causing any delay, an internal email from Pritchard stated that on-scene briefings were delayed as police were waiting for dignitaries to arrive.

Mayor Katie Wilson's office previously released its own set of communications before Labor Day weekend.

Three people died and five others were injured in the shooting that occurred during the Bite of Seattle food festival at Seattle Center. Police believe the shooting was gang-related, and at least one additional suspect is on the loose.

What's next:

The Seattle City Council will continue to seek testimony regarding the Bite of Seattle response, with a Public Safety Committee scheduled for Sept. 22.

The full log of Seattle Police internal text messages can be found on the department's blotter post.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence

Woman sexually assaulted on Renton trail, suspect sought

Four acts quit Ed Sheeran’s tour after Macklemore dropped for pro-Palestinian comments

Puget Sound business leaders warn Washington economy is slipping

WA officials celebrate SCOTUS rejection of Trump mail-in ballot restrictions

Silver: Decision on NBA coming back to Seattle still expected by end of year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.