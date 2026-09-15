Silver: Decision on NBA coming back to Seattle still expected by end of year

The Brief NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed league expansion at Tuesday's press conference following the Board of Governors meeting in New York. Expansion talks currently focus heavily on Las Vegas due to unresolved site and arena logistics, putting its process slightly ahead of Seattle's. The NBA still aims to finalize decisions regarding potential expansion teams in Seattle by the end of 2026.



An NBA team coming back to Seattle has been a topic of conversation for quite some time now, and league commissioner Adam Silver provided an update on the situation following the Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday.

Adam Silver addresses NBA expansion to Seattle, Las Vegas

What they're saying:

At Tuesday's press conference, Silver mentioned that there was not as much discussion about expansion efforts in Seattle as there were around Las Vegas.

Silver cited the questions surrounding a move to Vegas, such as site location and arena construction, as reasons why the moment demanded more conversations around Las Vegas compared to Seattle.

"In Seattle, we have had operational groups out to Climate Pledge [Arena]," Silver said. "We clearly have a state-of-the-art arena there…but if we were opening in five weeks we could be ready in Seattle."

NBA Insider Shams Charania said on Tuesday that the NBA is in the "deeper stages" of conversations about expansion. He added that the process for Las Vegas has moved quicker than the process with Seattle, but added that "those Seattle conversations are continuing as well."

Related article

Timeline of NBA conversations about expansion

Timeline:

Earlier this year, on March 16, it was reported that NBA owners were set to vote on whether the league should explore bids for expansion teams, exclusively in Seattle and Las Vegas.

On March 25, reports stated that all 30 owners voted in favor of exploration.

"I think Seattle and Las Vegas, in terms of their history and support of NBA basketball, are unique in terms of available markets in the U.S. right now. No knock on any other markets. Those are just the markets we’re focused on," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the time.

The commissioner also said that there were no handshake agreements in place with potential ownership groups, adding that he would like to have an answer by the end of the 2026 calendar year.

"We need to know by the end of this calendar year what it is we’re doing. It may not be that every "I" is dotted, but that would be our goal this year," he said.

Why Seattle?

The backstory:

The Seattle Supersonics joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1967, winning a championship just 10 years later against the Washington Bullets.

In 2008, the team relocated to Oklahoma City and was rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sonics leaving Seattle is attributed to a number of missteps, but most notably linked to the ownership of the team landing with Clay Bennett in July 2016, who was a figure the NBA effectively owed a favor.

Bennett bought the Sonics from an ownership group led by former Starbucks owner Howard Schultz in July 2006, who had become frustrated by his inability to get financing for a new arena through either the city of Seattle, King County, or Washington State.

The team's former arena, KeyArena, lacked space for luxury boxes, the footprint to add an NHL team, and revenue streams beyond the events themselves.

However, the renovation of KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena changed the landscape as it finally gave the city of Seattle a building with the necessary infrastructure to host NHL hockey and NBA basketball.

What's next:

Silver said at Tuesday's press conference that he continues to pursue the goal of having a decision on expansion to Seattle finalized by the end of the year.

The Source: Information for this story came from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Tuesday's press conference, along with previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and ESPN.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks say Sam Darnold absence expected to be short-term with 'very unique' muscle injury

Cal Raleigh hits 22nd home run, but Seattle Mariners continue to fade with 6-4 loss to Angels

No. 19 Washington survives sluggish effort in 16-14 win over Utah State

Hole-in-one helps Washington's Finn Koelle win Sahalee Players Championship

Late Paul Arriola goal gives Seattle Sounders 1-1 draw with Galaxy

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .