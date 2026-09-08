Seattle weather: Warmer Wednesday, cooler by late week

The Brief Sunshine and warmer late-summer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday reaching the mid-70s to low-80s across Western Washington, making for ideal conditions during the Seahawks season opener. A shift in the weather pattern begins Thursday as low pressure brings increasing clouds, lower temperatures, and a chance of mountain showers. Friday and Saturday will bring the coolest weather of the week with highs in the 60s and scattered Saturday showers, followed by a return to drier, warmer conditions early next week.



Sunshine and warmer late-summer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 70s.

High pressure will settle over the region, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures before the weather pattern takes a turn later this week. Tuesday night will be cool and mainly clear, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s around the Puget Sound area. A few spots could get down into the 40s.

It will be clear and cool Tuesday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmest day of the week on Wednesday

Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures, and the nice weather continues into Wednesday.

With high pressure overhead, we'll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-70s to low-80s for most of Western Washington. The coast will remain cooler, with temperatures mainly in the 60s and low-70s.

Warm, dry and perfect for Seahawks gameday

Wednesday will be the best weather day of the week, so Seahawks fans heading to Lumen Field should have a great night for the season opener. The game kicks off at 5:20 PM, and skies should remain mostly clear with some high clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s around kickoff.

As the game progresses, temperatures will gradually cool through the 60s, so bring a light jacket.

It will be a perfect day for Seahawks football on Wednesday at Lumen Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds increase, showers return on Thursday

The weather starts to change Thursday as low pressure over western Canada drops south. Expect more morning clouds and cooler temperatures. The best opportunity for rain will be over the higher elevations, especially the central and northern Cascades. Temperatures will take a noticeable step down from Wednesday, but remain comfortable, in the low 70s.

It will be cloudier in Western Washington starting Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Cooler temperatures and more clouds are expected on Friday, with scattered showers hitting on Saturday. That will be our coolest day of the week. Plan on highs in the 60s, with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

The low pressure system should finally move out early next week, allowing drier and warmer weather to return. Temperatures should be close to average for this time of year.

Temperatures will cool later this week with a chance of rain in the forecast by Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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