Runners-up for Seattle Seahawks, Aditya Mittal, Wyc Grousbeck could join as minority investors, per report

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The Brief A group that had been interested in becoming the new primary owners of the Seattle Seahawks could still be joining the family of Vinod Khosla as minority owners in the team, according to a report from Front Office Sports. Per Mark Maske and Ben Horney of FOS, Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck have been in discussions with the Khosla family about possibly joining their group as minority investors in the franchise. FOS had reported that Mittal and Grousbeck were the runners-up to the Khosla family for the sale of the Seahawks. The Khosla family reached an agreement with the Paul G. Allen Trust in July to purchase the team for $9.612 billion. The NFL unanimously approved the purchase at a special league meeting in Atlanta last week. The transaction is expected to close in September.



A group that had been interested in becoming the new primary owners of the Seattle Seahawks could still be joining the family of Vinod Khosla as minority owners of the team, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Per Mark Maske and Ben Horney of FOS, Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck have been in discussions with the Khosla family about possibly joining their group as minority investors in the franchise. FOS had reported that Mittal and Grousbeck were the runners-up to the Khosla family for the sale of the Seahawks.

Sources cited within the story had conflicting information about the state of talks between the sides. One source suggested that Mittal-Grousbeck had been invited to join the group, while another confirmed talks but nothing of an agreement.

The backstory:

The Khosla family reached an agreement with the Paul G. Allen Trust in July to purchase the team for $9.612 billion. The NFL unanimously approved the purchase at a special league meeting in Atlanta last week. The transaction is expected to close in September, potentially in time for the season-opening game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9.

Related: NFL owners vote to approve sale of Seattle Seahawks to Vinod Khosla family

Dig deeper:

Mittal – CEO of ArcelorMittal Steel – contributed $1 billion to a group led by Bill Chisholm that purchased the Boston Celtics from Grousbeck in 2025.

His father, Lakshmi, successfully took over ArcelorMittal – one of the world’s largest steelmaking companies – in 2006-07. He is one of the top 100 richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

Aditya is now the CEO of ArcelorMittal, and also is on the board of investment bank Goldman Sachs. Aditya Mittal graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Grousbeck is the son of H. Irving Grousbeck, who co-founded Continental Cablevision in 1964 and later co-founded the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Stanford University in 1996.

The Grousbecks led a group that purchased the Celtics in 2003 until the sale to Chisholm and Mittal’s group. Wyc Grousbeck still maintains a minority stake in the team and will remain a part of the Celtics through 2028 to ease the full transition of the organization.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from Front Office Sports and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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