Seattle Seahawks sign cornerback Terrion Arnold

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The Brief More than two weeks after first reaching an agreement, the Seattle Seahawks officially signed cornerback Terrion Arnold on Saturday. Arnold, 23, is facing charges for felony kidnapping and armed robbery in Florida that led to his release from the Detroit Lions earlier this year. He is expected to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, making him ineligible to play or practice indefinitely. Arnold is facing felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and conspiracy in Florida, which carry a sentence of up to life in prison, if convicted.



More than two weeks after first reaching an agreement, the Seattle Seahawks officially signed cornerback Terrion Arnold on Saturday.

Arnold, 23, is facing charges for felony kidnapping and armed robbery in Florida that led to his release from the Detroit Lions earlier this year.

Tackle Derrick Graham was waived to open a roster spot.

The backstory:

Arnold had workouts with the Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants before reaching a deal to sign with Seattle on August 13.

However, it soon became clear that he would not be able to practice or play for the Seahawks during the preseason. A report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Arnold is expected to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List when he signs with Seattle, which would make him ineligible to play or practice with the team. It would enable him to be around the team and attend meetings.

Related: Seattle Seahawks expected to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold despite ongoing legal issues

With that reality known, sources suggested the Seahawks decided to delay their signing of Arnold until after the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

With head coach Mike Macdonald electing to keep starters out of action for the entirety of preseason, the team needed players available to play. Forty-one players were held out of the preseason finale against the Chiefs. They couldn't afford to carry a player that couldn't help them during the preseason.

Arnold needs to be on the team's active roster for one day before he can be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. By signing on Saturday, it allows the team to get him onto the exempt list before the roster reduces in size at the 53-man roster cutdown at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Arnold will still be paid while on the exempt list, though his contract is reportedly a league minimum $1.075 million. If he appears in fewer than six games this season, the Seahawks would retain control of him as an exclusive rights free agent after this season. If he doesn't accrue six games of service in 2027, he'd remain a restricted free agent under Seattle's control.

If he does play at least six games this year, he'd be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

With Arnold unavailable, the Seahawks added another veteran free agent cornerback in Trevon Diggs as well.

Related: Trevon Diggs says he's fully healthy after signing with Seattle Seahawks

Dig deeper:

The former first-round pick and Detroit Lions cornerback is facing charges for felony kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from a February incident in Tampa. Arnold had an arraignment scheduled for Thursday. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, his next scheduled court date is a status update on October 5, which will be in-person in Tampa.

Arnold will likely remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List until his legal matters are settled. He could then face supplemental discipline from the NFL.

Arnold is officially facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and conspiracy, which carry a sentence of up to life in prison, if convicted.

Three teenagers were reportedly held at gunpoint, battered, and pistol-whipped by a number of assailants in a Tampa apartment on February 4. The altercation came three days after high-end items and cash were reported stolen from an Airbnb rental in Largo.

Six total people were charged alongside Arnold: Boakai Hilton, Lyndell Hudson, Freddie Lee Hughes III, Christion Williams, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo. Del Valle and Randazz pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack on June 24 and agreed to cooperate with authorities. Randazzo was sentenced to four years with six years of probation, and Del Valle is awaiting sentencing at a later date.

Arnold is accused of coordinating the incident, believing the victims had stolen more than $200,000 worth of his personal items. The Attorney's Office said there is no evidence to support the victims' involvement in the theft.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation. This arrest is the result of months of investigative work and collaboration between the Tampa Police Department and our prosecutors. We will continue to pursue justice for the three victims by holding everyone accountable for their roles in this crime," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in June.

Additional investigation into cell phone evidence and testimony provided by co-defendants supported the charges against Arnold.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the NFL Network, The Seattle Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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