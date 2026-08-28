Key Peninsula, WA teens cause $100K in home vandalism

The Brief Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after deputies found extensive damage inside a vacant home for sale on Key Peninsula. Authorities estimate the damage at more than $100,000, including a water leak, spilled paint and scattered debris. Both teens were booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of first-degree burglary and malicious mischief.



Two teens were arrested after causing over $100,000 worth of damage inside a vacant home in Key Peninsula.

The backstory:

On Aug. 26 at 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home along 191st Avenue Southwest to reports of suspicious activity. The home was reportedly for sale, and a security check was requested.

Upon arrival, deputies saw two 15-year-old boys leaving the area. The teens matched the description of the suspects who were reported to law enforcement, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. They were later detained.

Then, deputies entered the home. Inside, the Sheriff's Office said they made a "deeply disturbing" discovery.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Damage caused to a vacant home in Key Peninsula on Aug. 26, 2026, captured on deputy bodycam video. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the home sustained extensive damage, with bodycam video showing paint splattered on the floor, a water leak, and destroyed appliances. The total loss is estimated to be more than $100,000.

The 15-year-olds were both arrested and booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Dig deeper:

Additionally, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office also disclosed three other crimes that occurred in Key Peninsula throughout the week, involving a stolen motorcycle, a stolen hot tub, and a stolen truck.

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