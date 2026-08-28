Seattle's Panda Fest food vendors under heightened security

The Brief Food vendors at Seattle Center's Panda Fest are taking comfort in heightened security measures—including metal detectors, bag checks, and visible police presence—following a shooting at the grounds a month prior. Organizers expect around 10,000 ticketed visitors for the event, which enforces strict entrance screening and bans all weapons, mobility equipment, self-defense sprays, smoking products, and illegal drugs. Vendors who experienced the previous shooting firsthand or avoided it report that the city and organizers' multi-layered safety strategy provides the peace of mind needed to participate.



Food vendors are returning to Seattle Center this weekend for Panda Fest, taking comfort in heightened safety measures following a shooting at the same grounds a month prior.

Organizers expect roughly 10,000 ticketed visitors to attend the weekend-long festival, which requires a ticket for entry.

Vendors seek peace of mind to return

The enhanced security protocols follow a July 26 shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival held at the same venue.

For participating vendors, the earlier violence remains top of mind. Kady Muongvang, owner of Kady Lao Street Food, noted that the incident was frightening, but shared that her team prayed for safety and hopes visitors turn out to enjoy specialty dishes like papaya salad and homemade Lao sausage.

Other vendors experienced the shooting firsthand. ChaCha Supkasemchot, owner of a fried ice cream business, recalled fleeing her booth—located 20 to 30 feet from the crime scene—and leaving her belongings behind during the gunfire. Supkasemchot said the visible increase in security at Panda Fest provides a restored sense of safety.

Meanwhile, vendors such as Bona Un of Natalie's Sugarcane and Desserts learned of the July incident through social media and expressed relief that they were not present. Across the grounds, vendors say the stricter entrance checks give them the peace of mind needed to press on.

Panda Fest setup (FOX 13 Seattle)

City officials and organizers detail safety strategy

City officials and Panda Fest co-founder Ang Zuo emphasized that safety is the top priority for the weekend gathering, pointing to multi-layered security involving uniformed Seattle Police Department officers, third-party security, internal festival staff, and entrance screening checkpoints.

Addressing safety plans across the Seattle Center campus, the Mayor's Office released the following statement:

"The City of Seattle takes event safety seriously. Following the Bite of Seattle shooting, City and event organizers have strengthened the public safety presence for major events at the Seattle Center campus.

"SPD will have a highly visible presence at all Seattle Center events for the duration of the summer. For security reasons, we do not provide detailed staffing numbers or operational plans.

"The Office of Emergency Management also becomes operational in the event of an emergency requiring cross-department coordination, and has a duty-officer available 24/7.

"Seattle Center has already held one large event since the Bite of Seattle: The Brownies & Lemonade festival, which drew 8,000 attendees on August 1."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Signs detailing the entry process, as well as prohibited items at Panda Fest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Strictly Prohibited Items

To maintain campus safety, organizers established strict security screening at every entrance—including metal detectors, security wands, and bag checks—alongside a list of prohibited items for all ticket holders:

Weapons of any kind: Firearms and weapons are strictly prohibited for all attendees, with no exceptions for off-duty or sworn law enforcement officers.

Personal mobility equipment: Roller skates and skateboards are banned from the festival grounds.

Self-defense items: Pepper spray and other self-defense sprays are not permitted.

Smoking and vaping products: Use, possession, or consumption of combustible, vaporized, or aerosolized products—including tobacco cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping devices, and cannabis smoke or vapor—is forbidden.

Illegal substances: Illegal drugs are strictly prohibited on the premises.

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