Panda Fest returns to Seattle Center with enhanced security

The Brief Panda Fest returns to Seattle Center next weekend for its second annual event, expecting 30,000 attendees. Security is heightened with a new three-layer entry check following the recent shooting at the Bite of Seattle.



Panda Fest, one of the nation's largest outdoor Asian food and cultural festivals, returns to Seattle Center this weekend for its second annual event with significantly upgraded security measures.

Organizers' expectation of 30,000 attendees comes as safety remains a critical focus for major outdoor gatherings in the city following a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival earlier this summer.

What is Panda Fest?

Big picture view:

Panda Fest launched two years ago in New York City before expanding to Seattle as its first West Coast location.

The event showcases Asian culinary traditions, regional artwork, and experiential market fairs, functioning both as a community showcase and a charity vehicle. Organizers announced they have donated $50,000 to giant panda conservation programs at the San Diego Zoo and National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Local perspective:

Seattle's event is happening from Aug. 28 to 30.

The festival features an updated layout at Seattle Center designed to optimize crowd flow. More than half of the participating food vendors this year are local Pacific Northwest businesses.

"We have more diversity of food vendors come this time," said co-founder BiuBiu Xu. "But what I'm really proud of is that, we have more than 50 local food vendors joining us this time because all the local vendors, they love our events. They want to come back to support our events, and we also want to support the local business. So we have more than 50% of local vendors come, and also this time we have some vendors, very very unique vendors come to make this show happen."

Xu and her husband Ang Zuo are the co-founders of Panda Fest, and both have ties to the Pacific Northwest. Zuo is a proud University of Washington graduate and Xu has deep family ties to the Seattle area.

Safety and security measures

What we know:

Xu and Zuo told FOX 13 Seattle they are implementing an upgraded three-layer security perimeter at all entry points this weekend.

The protocol incorporates an initial OPENGATE metal detector screening, followed by hand-wand screening and comprehensive bag checks.

To secure the perimeter, organizers are utilizing fully enclosed fencing alongside a coordinated security team. Law enforcement presence at the gates will combine officers from the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Center security staff, and a contracted private security firm.

What they're saying:

"Also this year, like last year, we have our security, we have police, and we have a very enclosed fence," Xu said. "And safety is a priority for those type of events. So we really, really pay attention to these issues."

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The Source: Information in this story came from organizers of Panda Fest, interviews with Panda Fest co-founders BiuBiu Xu and Ang Zuo and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.







