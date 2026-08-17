AMBER Alert canceled after 7-month-old boy located

The Brief An AMBER alert for a 7-month-old boy has been canceled after he was located. The cancellation comes about one day after the alert was issued.



The search for a 7-month-old boy ended on Tuesday morning after he was safely located, prompting the AMBER alert that was issued for his search to be canceled.

What we know:

The infant was reported missing on Sunday, which led to the Washington State Patrol issuing an alert on behalf of the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The alert said that the 7-month-old had been taken by a 37-year-old man named Raul Martinez around 5 or 6 a.m. in an area near Vancouver, WA.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a broader Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) push directly to cell phones was not triggered because specific identifying vehicle details—such as a license plate number—were missing at the time of the advisory.

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Because the boy was found, his information and picture have been removed from the story.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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