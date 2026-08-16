The Brief A grassroots group called Seattle Indivisible held a training workshop at the Shoreline Library on Sunday to teach residents how to document and safely respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. Organizers, who drew inspiration from a similar Minneapolis program, stated that the goal is to inform community members of their constitutional rights and equip them to assist those facing detention amid a regional rise in ICE arrests. Following recent enforcement reports and high-profile visits to regional detention centers, the group has scheduled a second community training session for Thursday at First Baptist Church in Seattle.



A grassroots organization held a community training session in Shoreline on Sunday focused on how residents should respond if they encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in their neighborhoods.

Dozens gathered at the Shoreline Library for the workshop as Washington state experiences a noticeable surge in ICE arrests.

Training focused on safety and documentation

The one-hour session was organized by Seattle Indivisible, an all-volunteer grassroots group. Victoria Allen, the group's vice president, said the event was modeled after a program in Minneapolis where local chapters have trained roughly 30,000 people.

Organizers compared the workshop to CPR training, aiming to equip everyday community members with clear action steps if they witness enforcement actions on their way to work or around their homes.

The curriculum covers who to contact, how to safely assess and document the situation, and how to gather essential information to assist individuals being detained.

Understanding constitutional rights

Allen emphasized that the training helps residents understand their constitutional protections and the rights of those facing detention.

What they're saying:

"If your feet are on the ground in our country, you are entitled to certain constitutional rights," Allen said, emphasizing that public awareness is essential to holding agencies accountable.

The event follows recent ICE activity in the region, including a report from Port Orchard Police on Saturday regarding agents attempting to detain a person. That same day, Washington Congresswoman Emily Randall visited the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Next community session scheduled

What's next:

Organizers stressed that public education and resource sharing remain vital tools for community advocacy.

Another in-person training is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Seattle.

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The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.



