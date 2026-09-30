Group calls for independent investigation into Pierce County Jail death

The Brief A Tacoma group is calling for an independent investigation into the 2022 death of Ronald Amir Harris inside the Pierce County Jail. Harris' father says officials told him his son died by suicide, but he has spent years seeking records and evidence about what happened. The state Office of Independent Investigations says it recently learned of the concerns but has not yet received the group's letters.



Members of a Tacoma group are calling on the Washington Office of Independent Investigations, or OII, to look into a death in the Pierce County Jail.

Ray Harris says his son, Ronald Amir Harris, died in the jail in May 2022, and he's been looking for answers ever since.

In response, members of the Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a letter writing campaign. Supporters also gathered signatures in support of transparency into what happened to Ronald.

Community members push for answers

"Coming out to write this letter was something I felt like I had to do," said Crystal Newton-Liles, who was writing a letter to OII on Wednesday.

She put pen to paper at the Fern Hill Library, along with a dozen others.

"It’s not a big ask. And this is someone’s son. This is a member of our community," said Newton-Liles.

The letters will be sent to the Washington Office of Independent Investigations, to call for an investigation into the death of the young man who was only in his 20s, and for the release of information that shows what happened to him.

"I lost my dad a couple of months ago, and I was lucky enough to be able to hold his hand. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be told that your son is dead, and they won’t release information on how it was, so you can’t get any answers," said Newton-Liles.

"It’s something that crushed me and hurt me deeply to lose a son," said Ray Harris, Ronald Amir Harris’s dad.

Ronald is pictured below.

Father seeks evidence in son's death

Officials reportedly told Ray that Ronald died by suicide. For months now, Ray says he's been asking for proof, including a possible suicide note, pictures and the autopsy report, but says he's gotten no information.

"As a father, I said, where’s the suicide note you claim my son left? That’s evidence. They are not going to get rid of that," said Ray. Ray is pictured below.

Ray has since found the Tacoma Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, or TacAARPR. They started the letter writing campaign, along with painting rally banners, and collecting petition signatures, to draw attention to the case.

"We are here to support him and advocate for justice for his son," said Christian Tullar, a member of the Tacoma Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression.

"I look at that as a blessing because I almost gave up," said Ray.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 reached out to the Washington Office of Independent Investigations in Pierce County. Spokesperson Hector Castro says they did recently become aware of the TacAARPR group and their concerns regarding the death of Ronald Amir Harris. Castro went on to say that OII hadn't received anything yet from TacAARPR.

The TacAARPR group says that will soon change when the stack of letters is delivered.

"I think this campaign is going to be essential," said Tullar.

"People want to know the truth," said Ray.

As for the case itself, FOX 13 reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office to find out what happened to Ronald and also asked about what was happening in relation to Ray's requests for information on the death. The office says they are working to gather more information.

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