The Brief A new poll released by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Challenge Seattle shows 75% of Seattle voters support public safety cameras. Voters expressed strong support for regular police patrols in problem areas and a 100-day public safety action plan. Only 34% of voters surveyed expressed confidence in the mayor's handling of public safety with an effective plan.



A new poll shows a large majority of Seattle voters support of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and regular police patrols while expressing low confidence in city leadership's handling of public safety, according to survey results released Monday.

The survey, jointly released by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Challenge Seattle, reveals a deep concern about neighborhood safety.

While support for public safety strategies cut across wide margins, public trust in local government remains low. Only 34% of respondents reported feeling "confident" that current city leadership possesses an effective plan to adequately address public safety concerns.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

Seattle poll shows high CCTV support

The survey, conducted Aug. 10–13, 2026, by Fulcrum Strategy Group, interviewed 500 registered Seattle voters and carries a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points.

The Breakdown:

According to the administering group, the data is weighted by key demographics to reflect Seattle's voter population, including an even breakdown on gender, homeowners and renters, and pulling from all seven districts.

The overwhelming majority of voters identified as Democrats or Socialists, with about 10% identifying as Republicans.

By the numbers:

Key takeaways show overwhelming backing for both traditional law enforcement measures and tech-based monitoring tools:

Expanding Public Safety Cameras: 75% of voters support expanding public safety CCTV camera programs. Specifically, 74% favor installation at event venues like Seattle Center, 71% support camera deployment in areas marked by open-air drug markets, and 68% support real-time monitoring by civilian public safety personnel in high-crime areas.

Increased Law Enforcement Presence: 90% of voters support regular foot and bicycle patrols in problem areas like Little Saigon.

911 Response Standards: 90% favor making it a top priority for the city to meet its 7-minute emergency response target, while reallocating funds if those standards are missed.

100-Day Plan: 86% back a requirement for the city to issue a comprehensive public safety action plan within 100 days featuring measurable milestones and monthly public updates.

Drug Enforcement & Shelter: 82% support offering treatment and shelter first to illegal drug users, but arresting and prosecuting those who repeatedly decline assistance.

Targeting Open-Air Markets: 81% want police and the City Attorney to prioritize shutting down illicit outdoor markets.

Park Encampment Bans: 79% back banning camping in parks or within 250 feet of schools and playgrounds, requiring city crews to clear such encampments within 72 hours.

Juvenile Gun Laws: 75% support reforming state law regarding juvenile gun possession penalties.

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Business and civic leaders called the poll results an unmistakable mandate for elected officials to act without delay.

What they're saying:

"Seattle voters have provided a clear roadmap for action," said Joe Nguyen, CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber. "At a time when policymakers are making budget decisions, the message is clear: don't roll back investments in public safety. Focus on results, invest in what works, and act now."

City leadership confidence

When asked if they have confidence in Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson handling of public safety with an effective plan, 34% of voters said yes, while 66% said no. The political breakdown shows progressives support Mayor Wilson, but liberals, moderates and conservatives do not have confidence in her on this issue.

In addition, 52% of voters said things in Seattle are generally going on the wrong track, while 48% said the city is going in the right direction. Both numbers have gotten worse for the mayor since April.

FOX 13 Seattle is checking to see if the mayor's office has a response.

What's next:

On Monday afternoon, members of the Community Not Cameras coalition scheduled a tour of the Seattle Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center. The organization plans to have a press conference at City Hall calling on the city to turn off cameras.

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