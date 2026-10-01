Weekend traffic nightmare: I-5, I-405, SR 520 closures hit WA

The Brief Major construction closures and lane reductions will affect I-5, I-405 and SR 520 across the Puget Sound region this weekend. Closures begin Thursday and continue through Monday, with drivers warned to expect severe congestion and unpredictable travel times. WSDOT recommends using public transit or adjusting travel times; some construction could be rescheduled if heavy rain develops.



Drivers across the Puget Sound region are being warned about major highway closures expected to cause severe traffic congestion this weekend.

Major highway closures in western WA

What we know:

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have scheduled overlapping construction closures and lane reductions across I-5, I-405, SR 520 and SR 99 starting Thursday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 5.

Transportation officials say the roadwork will cause longer and less predictable travel times and traffic congestion, specifically for drivers traveling to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Here are the highway closures to look out for in western Washington this weekend, Oct. 1–5:

I-5 construction

I-5 express lanes will be fully closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will work on drainage improvements underneath the Ship Canal Bridge.

Additionally, northbound I-5 will remain down to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge for the ongoing Revive I-5 project.

State Route 520

Eastbound SR 520 will completely close between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for work on the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project.

All traffic entering eastbound SR 520 from I-5 must use alternate routes, though the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp will remain open.

I-405 in Kirkland

The I-405 on- and off-ramps at Northeast 85th Street (exit 18) will close from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and again from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Northeast 85th Street will also close between Sixth Street and 120th Avenue Northeast for paving.

I-405 in Tukwila

Up to two lanes will close on southbound I-405 in Tukwila from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 p.m. Sunday for paving.

There will also be a full closure of the southbound I-405 HOV off-ramp to northbound I-405.

SR 99 construction

WSDOT encourages drivers to consider taking public transit, using park-and-rides, or adjusting travel times to avoid peak congestion hours.

Drivers traveling through active work zones are advised to slow down, stay alert, and obey all posted signage.

However, because the construction projects require dry conditions, the road closures may be rescheduled if there is heavy rainfall this weekend.

Real-time traffic updates are available through WSDOT's website.

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