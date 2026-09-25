Sam Darnold to play for Seattle Seahawks; Julian Love out with calf injury

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The Brief Quarterback Sam Darnold will play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but safety Julian Love will make the game after sustaining a calf injury in practice. Safety Ty Okada joins Love as the only two players ruled out for the Seahawks. Nose tackle Brandon Pili is questionable as he works back from a concussion. The rest of the roster – including running back Jadarian Price and safety Nick Emmanwori – are ready to play in Washington.



Quarterback Sam Darnold will play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but safety Julian Love will make the game after sustaining a calf injury in practice.

Safety Ty Okada joins Love as the only two players ruled out for the Seahawks. Nose tackle Brandon Pili is questionable as he works back from a concussion.

The rest of the roster – including running back Jadarian Price and safety Nick Emmanwori – are ready to play in Washington.

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Darnold was a full participant in practice the last two days as he worked back into action after an injury to his gluteus just five plays into the season opener against the New England Patriots. While not explicitly saying that Darnold would start, head coach Mike Macdonald did speak as though Darnold is their quarterback this week.

"Sam's going to play, and he's ready to go. He's done a great job," Macdonald said.

Drew Lock has played great in Darnold's absence. He was the NFL's leader in passer rating through the first two weeks of the season, throwing four touchdowns – all to Jaxon Smith-Njigba – with no interceptions in wins over the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

But Darnold has quickly recovered from an injury the team thought in the immediate aftermath could be significant. However, further testing showed Darnold's hip joint was unaffected, and it was just a muscle issue. Darnold has bounced back well and showed he's ready to go.

"Really just to see him confident in the things that he's been doing," Macdonald said of what they needed to see from Darnold. "He's been really positive and says he feels great. He looks great. So we're rolling. It's a medical miracle."

But while Darnold is back on offense, the Seahawks will be without arguably their best defensive performer through two games in Love.

Love showed up on the injury report on Thursday with a newly listed calf injury. He was unable to practice either day and will miss the game alongside Okada, putting both starters out of action for Seattle.

"His calf tightened up yesterday," Macdonald said. "I don't know how long it's going to be."

The injuries put Rodney Thomas II and A.J. Finley in line to start at safety on Sunday in Washington.

"A.J. and Rodney will play, and then we'll let the actives let you know who's going to play, who's the next guy up," Macdonald said.

Thomas and Finley are the only two healthy safeties now on the active roster for Seattle. D'Anthony Bell and Maxen Hook are options to be elevated from the practice squad to serve in backup roles on Sunday. Bell played 14 games for the Seahawks last season as a frequent mover up and down from the practice squad. Hook has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game.

Additionally, Nick Emmanwori was a full participant in practice all week and is expected to see an increase in workload after easing in with nine snaps last week against Arizona. Emmanwori is also capable of playing safety, but he's filled more linebacker/edge rusher roles for Seattle. It would be the first time seeing him in the backend of the defense if he was called upon for that role.

Okada has yet to practice during the regular season after injuring his hamstring late in training camp.

"It’s a day-to-day to week-to-week type of thing," Macdonald said of Okada. "For him to come back, we have to make some more progress. He’s got to start making a bit more progress. He’s a stud. He’s working his tail off."

Running backs Jadarian Price (chest) and George Holani (knee) are both available to play after being limited in practice early in the week.

"He’s taking a ton of reps. Excited to see him go play, he’s ready to go," Macdonald said of Price.

Macdonald said there's a chance Zach Charbonnet could be designated to return to practice next week.

"As of right now, next week is a possibility for him to start practicing," Macdonald said.

Injury Report

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The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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