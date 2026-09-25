How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders

The Brief The undefeated Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. PT. Quarterback Sam Darnold could return from injury, while backup Drew Lock has thrown for 422 yards and four touchdowns. Seattle's defense has allowed just 428 total yards and two touchdowns through the first two games of the season.



The Seattle Seahawks look to stay undefeated this season as they travel to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

It appears quarterback Sam Darnold could return to the field by Sunday, despite backup Drew Lock currently holding the best passer rating in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Commanders are struggling after starting 0-2 and losing their quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated elbow.

Keep reading to learn more about the Seahawks vs Commanders game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs Commanders game?

Kickoff for the Seahawks vs Commanders game is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Where is the Seahawks vs Commanders game?

The Seahawks hit the road to take on the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with Drew Lock #2 after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in (Christian Petersen / Getty Images) Expand

How to watch Seahawks vs Commanders game

The Seahawks vs Commanders game will air on FOX. It's on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ channel 13) in the Seattle area.

Joe Davis will call the play-by-play while Greg Olsen provides color analysis with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

How to stream the Seahawks vs Commanders game

The Seahawks vs Commanders game is available on the following streaming platforms:

FOX One

FOX Sports

NFL+

YouTube/YouTube TV (with NFL Sunday Ticket subscription)

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

DIRECTV

How to listen to the Seahawks vs Commanders game

The Seahawks is available on the radio on Seattle Sports 710AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and in the Seahawks Mobile App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, tune into channel 167.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks are rolling. Despite Sam Darnold going down with a glute injury during the first drive of the opening game, it hasn't stopped the team from showcasing complete domination on the field, especially on defense.

Darnold could return for Sunday's game at Washington, though he's currently taking the recovery day by day. In his absence, Drew Lock has thrown for 422 yards and four touchdowns, all to wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

Seattle hasn't lost a game since Nov. 16, 2025. They are led in large part by their defense, having allowed only 428 total yards and two touchdowns.

What's next:

After the Commanders, the Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Oct. 4.

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