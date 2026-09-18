Nick Emmanwori, Anthony Bradford questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks against Cardinals

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The Brief Safety Nick Emmanwori and guard Anthony Bradford are questionable to play for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and safety Ty Okada will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Darnold had a good week of rehab as he works back from a gluteus injury sustained in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Tory Horton is also expected to make his return to action following a fractured leg last season and a hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener. "He's on his way back. Is it next week? Is it the week after? Is it the week after that? I'm not sure, but I'm optimistic," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Darnold.



Safety Nick Emmanwori and guard Anthony Bradford are questionable to play for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and safety Ty Okada will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Darnold had a good week of rehab as he works back from a gluteus injury sustained in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Tory Horton is also expected to make his return to action following a fractured leg last season and a hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener.

The backstory:

Emmanwori has yet to be listed as a full participant in practice since having surgery in late July to address an ankle injury sustained during the week of the Super Bowl in February. He's been listed as limited in each of the six practices the team has had that required league-mandated injury reports. Coming back from a surgery, it would seem unlikely that Emmanwori would play without being able to do so. However, it's possible a limited package of plays could be utilized if the team believes he can handle the workload.

One complicating factor is that Emmanwori had a hip injury added to his report this week, which is a new development. Bradford also had a hip issue added to the injury report on Thursday, and he did not practice on Friday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said that Christian Haynes is the option at right guard should Bradford be unable to play. Friday's absence from practice for Bradford isn't an encouraging sign.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight played 14 snaps on defense for Seattle against the Patriots as one way they adapted to Emmanwori's absence.

"He’s done a great job. I think that’s just one example of if you earn your right to get on the field and then make it on there, we’ll figure it out. There are different ways that we can do it," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Knight. "… To T-Knight’s credit and Zach’s (Zachary Orr) credit for coaching it up, it’s been seamless going in there as well as the other stuff going on."

With Okada out, Rodney Thomas II is likely to get a second straight start at safety alongside Julian Love. Thomas had four tackles, and deflected a pass intended for Romeo Doubs that became an interception for Nehemiah Pritchett in the win over New England. Thomas remains on the team's practice squad, so he'll need to be elevated on Saturday to play. If he's not, A.J. Finley likely would get the nod.

"We saw Rodney play great football and that's what it's going to take. Whoever’s out there, takes playing great football for us to play great football," Macdonald said.

Dig deeper:

Sam Darnold did not practice in any capacity this week as he heals up from a gluteus injury that forced him out of the opener against New England after only five plays.

Darnold was seen moving around well at the facility this week and throwing a football before practice on Wednesday. However, the exact return timeline remains unclear. The Seahawks said earlier this week it was a "very unique, soft-tissue" injury that left his hip joint unaffected.

"Great," Macdonald said of Darnold's week. "He's on his way back. Is it next week? Is it the week after? Is it the week after that? I'm not sure, but I'm optimistic."

Horton had a fracture in his shin last season that saw him ultimately shutdown after a two-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football last November. Horton had surgery this offseason that inserted a rod into his leg and he was back at full-speed at the start of training camp before the hamstring injury kept him from participating in any of the preseason games in August.

"Tory’s back," Macdonald said. "Had a great week at practice, excited to see him play. He’s worked hard."

Montorie Foster Jr. was active as a fourth receiver against the Patriots, but did not see any snaps on offense against New England. The Seahawks may only be able to make one of the two active against the Cardinals. Horton's ability as a kick and punt return option could factor into that decision as well.

Injury Report

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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