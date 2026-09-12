Seattle weather: Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday
Seattle - If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you'll want to keep the rain gear handy. An area of low pressure moving inland will bring cooler temperatures and rain to Western Washington Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Saturday Night: Rain Arrives
Rain showers will become more widespread late Saturday as an upper-level low pressure system moves inland.
Expect periods of rain across Western Washington on Saturday night, with the potential for a few thunderstorms mixed in. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.
Rain returns to Western Washington late Saturday night into Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Sunday: Showers, Rain and a Few Rumbles
The unsettled weather continues into Sunday morning, with rain likely in the first half of the day. Thunderstorms will remain possible, especially over the Olympic Peninsula and southwest interior. Most of the Puget Sound area could see up to a half-inch of rain when all is said and done. Areas farther north, including around Bellingham, should see less rainfall.
Showers will taper off Sunday afternoon, but showers could linger in the mountains.
Sunday will start off wet and breezy in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Monday: Turning Drier
Monday, Western Washington will dry out with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Tuesday and Beyond: Warming Up
Tuesday, sunny skies return. By Wednesday, an upper-level ridge will build over the Pacific Northwest. Most of next week looks fantastic, with sunnier skies and highs close to 80 degrees by the end of the week.
Rain returns Saturday night in Seattle, but the area should dry out by Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.
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