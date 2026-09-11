Man accused of starting Old Trails Fire formally indicted for arson

The Brief A federal grand jury has formally indicted Aaron Farinacci, 37, for starting the Old Trails Fire in August. The fire burned over 3,000 acres and caused significant damage to homes in the area. Farinacci remains in state custody, with federal authorities noting additional charges could be added.



The man accused of starting one of the Spokane Complex fires has been federally indicted for arson.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Aaron Farinacci, 37, formally accusing him of starting the Old Trails Fire in early August, which burned over 3,000 acres and caused devastating damages to homes in the area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said that more federal charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Who is Aaron Farinacci?

The backstory:

Aaron Forrest Farinacci was arrested on Aug. 3, days after witnesses spotted a bald white man standing near the train tracks by a home on Euclid Road, the origin point of the Old Trails Fire.

Spokane law enforcement said they previously contacted Farinacci regarding two fires in 2025, including an arson call in July and a wildfire at Riverside State Park in August.

He was also arrested for first-degree premeditated murder in 2010 and has a conviction for manslaughter in Arizona.

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Additionally, Farinacci served about a decade in prison after killing his father during an argument about washing dishes. He was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty in 2012 to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Farinacci told investigators he had been planning the Old Trails Fire for "approximately two weeks" before Aug. 1. He also explained that he researched the weather app on his phone to pick a day that would have "high winds, low humidity […] high heat" — to create the most destruction, according to updated charging docs.

In August, his bond was set at $1 million bail.

What they're saying:

"A team of federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been working alongside our state partners to identify applicable federal offenses," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "The investigation is active and ongoing as to additional potential federal charges."

Farinacci remains in state custody pending related state charges.

The Source: Information for this story came from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

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