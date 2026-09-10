42 dogs recover at Everett, WA shelter after Marysville rescue

The Brief More than 40 West Highland Terriers are recovering after being found in cramped, unsanitary conditions inside a Marysville utility trailer. Police recommended 42 counts of second-degree animal cruelty as investigators examine the alleged breeding and hoarding conditions. The dogs are not yet available for adoption, but the Everett Animal Shelter has already received dozens of applications and calls.



More than 40 dogs are recovering at the Everett Animal Shelter after they were found inside a cramped utility trailer in Marysville.

The Marysville Police Department is investigating, and the owners could be charged with animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, interest has been off the charts for the group of Westies. If it's found they can eventually be adopted following a police investigation, they'll have plenty of potential adopters waiting.

"We already have 70 to 90 applications. We’ve taken 120 phone calls for these guys," said Leslie Wall, assistant animal services manager for Everett Animal Shelter.

Rescue and recovery

What they're saying:

Leslie Wall says while people wait to see if the dogs will eventually go up for adoption, it takes a village to care for them.

"They are all under medical care right now. Thank goodness for all of our volunteers," said Wall.

On top of staff doing dozens of dishes and lots of laundry, among other tasks, two vets are also tending to the animals.

"Staff are working very, very hard, they are very tired, but we are getting through it," said Wall.

Police investigation and potential charges

The backstory:

A spokesperson for the city of Marysville says the West Highland Terriers were rescued from a utility trailer where they were kept in stacked kennels, separated by makeshift partitions. Puppies were also found in a plastic storage tub. Many of the dogs were found with medical issues, matted hair and feces and urine covering their fur.

Officers described it as extreme breeding and hoarder conditions and recommended 42 counts of second-degree animal cruelty charges.

"The city of Marysville animal control has been really active in checking in on them," said Wall.

What you can do:

Meantime, at the shelter, space is now tight.

Wall says 128 animals are now on site and another 103 are in foster care.

"If you can volunteer time, please volunteer time. If you can be a foster, foster," said Wall.

Monetary donations are also welcome, along with items from the shelter's Amazon Wish List. Wall says if you are thinking of adopting any type of animal from the shelter, now's the time.

"Now is the time to do it absolutely. We do have all our animals available on our website. Look there," said Wall.

If you’d like to fill out an application for adoption, go to the shelter’s page, fill out a dog questionnaire and put "West Highland Terrier" or "Westie" at the top.

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