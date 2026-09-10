NB I-5 blocked at Nisqually River Bridge due to deadly vehicle fire

The Brief Northbound I-5 is fully blocked at the Nisqually River Bridge after a deadly vehicle fire involving two vehicles. Washington State Patrol says a mechanical mishap caused one vehicle to catch fire, killing at least one person. Traffic is being diverted at exit 114, and there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.



Northbound I-5 traffic is fully blocked at the Nisqually River Bridge due to a deadly vehicle fire.

What we know:

All lanes of northbound I-5 are currently being diverted to Nisqually exit 114. There is no estimated time for reopening.

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol initially said there was a vehicle explosion, but later confirmed that a "mechanical mishap" had occurred involving two vehicles.

One of the vehicles caught on fire, and at least one person died, according to Washington State Patrol.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Updates can be found on the WSDOT website.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what caused the mechanical mishap or the fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of Belltown shooting victim says nobody would help him

Salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts sickens 16 in Washington

Driver rams police with stolen semi-truck, injures 4 officers in Everett

Deadly Belltown shootings prompt response from Seattle leaders

Pregnant Amazon workers sue, accusing retailer of systematic discrimination

Reward offered in unsolved 2006 Kirkland murder case

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.