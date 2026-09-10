Seattle businesses struggle to survive as mayor pushes new jobs plan

The Brief Seattle small business owners say rising costs and thin profit margins are making it increasingly difficult to stay open. Mayor Katie Wilson has launched a task force focused on retaining jobs, supporting businesses and improving city permitting. A city-commissioned economic assessment says Seattle relies heavily on large employers while high costs particularly squeeze industries such as restaurants and childcare.



Seattle small business owners say they are exhausted and running on empty as they struggle to stay afloat in an increasingly expensive city. While local entrepreneurs grapple with thin profit margins and mounting tax pressures, city leaders are attempting to offer a path forward.

Local perspective:

Sam Thompson, owner of the Seattle Biscuit Company, serves up Mississippi-style food while struggling to cover the rising costs required to keep his doors open.

"I love serving the community and I want to be here," Thompson said. "I want to stay. But, it is day-by-day increasingly tougher."

Like many independent operators in the hospitality industry, Thompson operates under constant financial pressure. "As a small business and a restaurant especially, margins are tiny," he said.

Sam Thompson works behind the counter at Seattle Biscuit Company. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mayor launches task force to protect jobs

What they're saying:

In response to growing economic pressure, Mayor Katie Wilson signed a new executive order aimed at creating a dedicated task force by October. The coalition will bring together local businesses, industry groups, and community leaders to find ways to retain and attract jobs across the city.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson signs an executive order to create a dedicated task force for jobs across the city. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"It is a high priority for me and my administration that businesses small, medium, and large, can be successful in Seattle," Wilson said.

The task force is scheduled to deliver its first round of recommendations by next February, focusing on streamlined permitting processes and policies to help smaller enterprises thrive.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson speaks about a new task force aimed at creating jobs across the city. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An independent economic assessment commissioned by the Seattle Office of Economic Development highlighted the underlying vulnerabilities driving these policy changes.

"Over the last decade, Seattle's economy delivered strong growth, higher wages and broad opportunity, but relied heavily on a small number of large employers," the Seattle Office of Economic Development noted. "As the economy changes, Seattle must retain employers and workers while creating conditions for more industries and mid-sized firms to grow."

The assessment further observed that high costs impact businesses differently across sectors, pointing out that "restaurants and childcare businesses get squeezed: Low margins leave little room to absorb costs."

Economic 'sluggishness' and revenue risks

Dig deeper:

The city's effort comes amid widespread concern from commercial leaders. Jon Scholes, president of the Downtown Seattle Association, described the local economic climate in stark terms.

"Our city's economy can perhaps be best described today as being 'sluggish in Seattle,'" Scholes said.

City leaders acknowledge an urgent need for economic diversification. Tech layoffs propelled by artificial intelligence and a wave of vacant storefronts have served as warning signs for municipal revenue.

Currently, Seattle's top 10 companies pay 75 percent of the JumpStart payroll tax. If even one major corporation leaves, the city faces a severe loss in tax revenue.

Scholes emphasized that tax hikes are not the solution to the city's financial woes. "We don't believe we need more business taxes in Seattle," Scholes said. "We need more businesses in Seattle, paying taxes."

Business owners seek relief

What's next:

For neighborhood shop owners, daily operations require making tough calls just to survive.

"I can't even keep track of all the taxes, but it's crippling," Thompson said.

Sam Thompson working at Seattle Biscuit Company. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While City Hall promises help, local entrepreneurs are doing what they can to hold on in the interim. Small business owners say they are hoping to secure a seat at the table as the city shapes its economic future.

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