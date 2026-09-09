Salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli sprouts sickens 16 in Washington

The Brief Evergreen Fresh Sprouts recalled broccoli sprouts linked to a Salmonella outbreak affecting 22 people across four states. Washington has reported 16 cases, while two people across the outbreak have been hospitalized. Consumers should not eat recalled sprouts with listed September expiration dates and should clean surfaces or utensils that touched them.



Multiple cases of Salmonella have been linked to broccoli sprouts that were sold in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Utah.

What we know:

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts recalled select packages of fresh broccoli sprouts sold in plastic bags and plastic clamshell containers after health officials confirmed a Salmonella outbreak. The recalled broccoli sprouts have expiration dates of Sept. 7, 9, 11, 4, and 16.

A bag of the broccoli sprouts sold by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts. (Washington State Department of Health)

There have been a total of 22 reported cases of salmonella and two hospitalizations across four states. This includes:

16 cases in Washington

4 cases in Montana

1 case in Idaho

1 case in Utah

The dates of reported illnesses range from July 7 to Aug. 26, with patient ages ranging from 2 to 87 years old. Of 19 patients interviewed by health investigators, all reported eating sprouts and 17 specifically reported broccoli sprouts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Map of where people got sick from the Evergreen Fresh Sprouts broccoli sprouts Salmonella outbreak. (Marler Clark, Inc)

The Washington State Department of Health confirmed this outbreak is unrelated to the recent multistate Salmonella and E. coli outbreak traced to alfalfa sprouts produced by Everything Sprouts, LLC in Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not confirmed where the contaminated broccoli sprouts were sold, but said they were available in select grocery stores and food co-ops.

What you can do:

Consumers are warned to avoid eating any broccoli sprouts from Evergreen Fresh Sprouts with expiration dates of 9/7, 9/9, 9/11, 9/14, or 9/16. Any surfaces or utensils that touched the sprouts should be washed thoroughly with hot, soapy water or cleaned in a dishwasher.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of Salmonella, including bloody diarrhea, fever above 102°F, vomiting, or dehydration, should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

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