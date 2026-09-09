Man accused of trying to rob Everett, WA convenience store

The Brief A man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening to kill a convenience store worker with a weapon while demanding cash in Everett, Washington. The worker provided police with the suspect's license plate number, which officers discovered belonged to a reported stolen vehicle. Minutes later, Everett police spotted the stolen car nearby and arrested the suspect inside, booking him into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.



A man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a convenience store in Everett, Washington on Wednesday morning.

Everett police were called to a report of a robbery at a convenience store near Eighth St and N Broadway around 8:19 a.m. A worker at the store told police that a suspect walked in with a weapon and demanded "the cash."

The worker said the suspect threatened to kill him, and eventually left the store, got into a car and drove away.

What we know:

The worker told police the suspect vehicle's license plate number, which authorities learned was reported stolen.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the area only minutes later, and arrested the suspect, who was sitting inside.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

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