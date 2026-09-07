Sound Transit to host '12s Rally' ahead of Seattle Seahawks season opener

The Brief Sound Transit is hosting a "12s Rally" ahead of the Seattle Seahawks first regular season game on Wednesday. The event will be held at Union Station from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The rally includes a live DJ, a 12s-themed photo area, temporary tattoos, free Link ride-home tickets and ticket giveaways.



The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the New England Patriots for their NFL regular season opener Wednesday, which also marks the first time some fans can get to the game with expanded Link Light Rail connections.

Sound Transit invited fans to the Union Station on Wednesday, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for its "12s Rally," celebrating both the Seahawks and the transportation milestone.

Link riders from Eastside communities can get to the game on the 2 line. Fans from Kent, Des Moines, Federal Way and other South King County areas now have connections to the 1 Line.

The rally includes a live DJ, a 12s-themed photo area, temporary tattoos, free Link ride-home tickets and ticket giveaways.

"The Sound Transit 12s Rally is our way of saying thank you to the riders who choose transit on game day—and welcoming new fans who want to give it a try," Sound Transit said on its website.

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