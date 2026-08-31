Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh named American League Player of the Week

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The Brief Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named the American League Player of the Week for the third time in his career. Raleigh hit .389 with five home runs, a double, five walks, and six RBI, which included the first three home run game of his career, and home runs in four consecutive at-bats over two games. In six games against the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, Raleigh reached base 12 times in 23 plate appearances for a .522 on-base percentage, and a 1.278 slugging percentage for a whopping 1.800 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Logan Gilbert is the only other Mariner to win a player of the week award this season, earning his award for two starts from June 15-21. Raleigh won the award twice last year during his 60 home run season.



Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named the American League Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

By the numbers:

Raleigh hit .389 with five home runs, a double, five walks, and six RBI, which included the first three home run game of his career, and home runs in four consecutive at-bats over two games. In six games against the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, Raleigh reached base 12 times in 23 plate appearances for a .522 on-base percentage, and a 1.278 slugging percentage for a whopping 1.800 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Six of Raleigh's seven hits over that span went for extra bases.

Raleigh's three-homer game against the Phillies was the 15th such game in Mariners' history, and the 13th different player to accomplish the feat. He was the first Mariner to do so at T-Mobile Park and just the second player overall since the stadium opened during the 1999 season.

Logan Gilbert is the only other Mariner to win a player of the week award this season, earning his award for two starts from June 15-21.

Raleigh won the award twice last year during his 60 home run season.

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The Source: Information in this story came from Major League Baseball and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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