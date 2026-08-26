Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer off Bryan Woo as Seattle Mariners lose 6-0 to Phillies

The Brief Jesús Luzardo and the Phillies held the Seattle Mariners to just two hits, and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both homered off Bryan Woo in a 6-0 shutout loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Harper hit a two-run home run off Woo in the first inning to give the Phillies the lead, and Schwarber's three-run blast in the second inning made it a 6-0 deficit. Luzardo held Seattle to just one hit with three walks allowed over seven innings while striking out nine. Woo managed to finish just four innings, allowing six runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.



Jesús Luzardo and the Phillies held the Seattle Mariners to just two hits, and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both homered off Bryan Woo in a 6-0 shutout loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Luzardo held Seattle to just one hit with three walks allowed over seven innings while striking out nine.

The backstory:

Harper hit a two-run home run off Woo in the first inning to give the Phillies the lead, and Schwarber's three-run blast in the second inning made it a 6-0 deficit. An RBI single from Justin Brawford was the only run scored without a home run.

Woo managed to finish just four innings, allowing six runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. After having a rough stretch from late June through July, Woo had been sharp in three starts in August. Woo had allowed just two runs over his last three starts, throwing 18 total innings with three hits and one walk allowed with five strikeouts in each of the outings. However, Woo missed his last turn in the rotation due to shoulder soreness and he wasn't in his best form on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Luzardo allowed a lone single to Jhonny Pereda with two outs in the sixth for the Phillies. Pereda, Randy Arozarena and J.P. Crawford each managed walks off Luzardo. Tim Mayza and Jhoan Duran pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Philadelphia, with only a ninth inning single from Arozarena against Duran allowed.

José Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Carlos Vargas combined to throw five scoreless innings for Seattle. The quartet allowed four hits with no walks and five strikeouts in relief of Woo.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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