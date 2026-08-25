Cal Raleigh homers in fourth straight at-bat, Seattle Mariners beat Phillies 4-1

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The Brief Cal Raleigh matched a Seattle Mariners franchise record by homering in four straight at-bats, and George Kirby pitched into the eighth inning while allowing just one run in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. After hitting three home runs with a walk in four plate appearances against the Phillies on Monday, Raleigh homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday night. Raleigh took Phillies starter Austin Nola deep to right field in the bottom of the second inning. George Kirby (9-10) gave up one run on four hits and struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings. Jose Ferrer got the last out in the eighth and Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 24th save in 32 chances.



Cal Raleigh matched a Seattle Mariners franchise record by homering in four straight at-bats, and George Kirby pitched into the eighth inning while allowing just one run in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

After hitting three home runs with a walk in four plate appearances against the Phillies on Monday, Raleigh homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday night. Raleigh took Phillies starter Aaron Nola deep to right field in the bottom of the second inning.

Raleigh matched the team-record held by Mike Cameron for home runs in consecutive at-bats. Cameron hit four home runs on May 2, 2002, against the Chicago White Sox. Cameron is one of just 21 players to hit four home runs in a single game, and the only one in Mariners' franchise history.

Raleigh became the first Seattle player to hit four home runs over two consecutive games since Kenji Johjima on June 24-27, 2006. Raleigh did walk in a plate appearance between homers on Monday, and walked his second time up on Tuesday before ending the streak with a sixth-inning strikeout. He went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks in four plate appearances.

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Kirby (9-10) gave up one run on four hits and struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings. Jose Ferrer got the last out in the eighth and Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 24th save in 32 chances.

Nola (5-10) got the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Kirby was coming off a couple of tough outings, including giving up six first-inning runs in his last start against the Brewers. It looked as if he might be in trouble again when he allowed three straight singles in the second inning, including an RBI hit by Justin Crawford. Instead, Kirby got out of the jam and cruised the rest of the way.

The Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on Josh Naylor’s run-scoring single. Dominic Canzone added two more runs with a two-out, bases-loaded single to left-center off reliever Brooks Raley.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (11-5, 3.35 ERA) takes on Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (9-8, 4.10) in the final of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and The Associated Press.

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