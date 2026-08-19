WA State Patrol seeking witnesses, dashcam footage after shots fired on I-90

The Brief A passenger in a dark grey Infiniti G37 fired shots at a Ford F-650 tow truck on westbound I-90 in King County on Tuesday morning. The victim was uninjured after the gunfire struck the driver's side of the vehicle between State Route 900 and West Lake Sammamish Parkway. Washington State Patrol detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.



Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a midday drive-by shooting along Interstate 90 in King County on Tuesday.

Authorities received a 911 call around 11:05 a.m. on Aug. 18 from a driver who reported that another motorist had opened fire on their vehicle while traveling on westbound I-90.

Shots fired on I-90

What we know:

The victim, who was driving a Ford F-650 towing a box trailer, first noticed a dark grey Infiniti G37 at the metered light from Front Street onto westbound I-90 in Issaquah.

As both vehicles merged and continued west, a passenger inside the Infiniti displayed a firearm multiple times before firing at the driver's side of the Ford truck. The shooting took place on westbound I-90 between the exits for State Route 900 and West Lake Sammamish Parkway.

After firing the shots, the driver of the Infiniti fled westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed.

The victim pulled off the freeway into a nearby parking lot to meet with responding troopers. Officials confirmed the driver was not injured in the attack.

What you can do:

Detectives are seeking anyone who was driving on westbound I-90 near Issaquah and Lake Sammamish between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators are particularly interested in talking to witnesses who saw the vehicles or drivers who may have captured dashcam footage during that timeframe. Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP Detective Judah Bergeron via email at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

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The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by Washington State Patrol and trooper Rick Johnson.



