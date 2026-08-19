The Brief Magic Mouse Toys, billed as Washington's oldest operating toy store, has permanently closed after nearly 50 years in Seattle's Pioneer Square. Windows are covered at the 6,000-square-foot storefront, where a brief note was posted thanking customers without specifying a reason for the sudden shutdown. Neighborhood residents and long-time patrons are mourning the loss on social media, recalling decades of memories at the iconic local institution.



Magic Mouse Toys has permanently closed its doors in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

Paper now covers the windows of the storefront at 603 1st Ave., where a sign posted on the front door confirms the sudden shutdown.

Keep reading to learn more about the abrupt closure, and what it means for the neighborhood.

Nearly 50 years in Pioneer Square

What we know:

According to a Vanishing Seattle Facebook post, the store first opened in 1977 by Pamela and Walter Powers.

The store operated out of a two-story, 6,000-square-foot space inside the historic Mutual Life Building and was well known for its vast selection of items, which included classic toys, imported items, puzzles, board games, stuffed animals and collectibles for all ages.

A Pioneer Square institution

Magic Mouse Toys was billed as the oldest operating toy store in Washington, serving its customers out of the same Pioneer Square location for 49 years.

Over its nearly five decades in operation, the store became a fixture for generations of local residents and tourists visiting the neighborhood.

Surprise closure

What we don't know:

The store's management did not provide a specific reason for the abrupt shutdown, leaving long-time customers and neighborhood residents surprised.

"Magic Mouse Toys has closed for business permanently," the notice on the door read. "Magic Mouse appreciates and thanks its customers for shopping at Magic Mouse for the past 40+ years. Thanks!"

Community mourns the loss

Local perspective:

News of the closure quickly spread across social media platforms, including Reddit and Facebook, where community preservation group Vanishing Seattle shared the news.

Longtime patrons have expressed grief over losing another historic neighborhood business, fondly recalling the store's rotating window displays and its decades of local history.

The Source: Information for this story came from Vanishing Seattle, Reddit and original reporting from FOX 13 Seattle.

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