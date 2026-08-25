Man dies in Stanwood, WA, after watercraft crashes into dock

The Brief A man died on Tuesday morning after crashing a personal watercraft into a dock in Snohomish County, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that after the crash, the man was pulled out of the water by community members who heard the crash. The crash occurred near a home on Lake Goodwin around 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said.



The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said a man died Tuesday morning after crashing a personal watercraft into a private dock.

What we know:

Deputies said they were called to a home on Lake Goodwin around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash between a personal watercraft and a private dock.

When deputies arrived at the scene, along with members of Marysville Fire, they learned that nearby community members who heard the crash had removed the man from the water.

CPR was performed, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said the man was the only person on the watercraft.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said the cause and manner of death, along with a positive identification of the man who died, will come following an investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was not revealed what type of personal watercraft the man was driving at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the matter remains active.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The release was also posted to Facebook.

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