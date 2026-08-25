Washington man climbs mountains to keep cousin's unsolved case alive

The Brief Nearly three years after Life Flight pilot Robert Rathvon was killed in a December 2023 hit-and-run near Poulsbo, no suspect has been identified in the unsolved case. To keep the investigation in the public eye, Rathvon's cousin Austin has summited 32 mountains while carrying a photo poster of Robert, hoping to encourage someone with information to come forward. Austin plans to continue his awareness campaign by climbing Mount Rainier next year as a tribute to his late cousin.



Nearly three years after a hit-and-run driver killed 35-year-old Life Flight pilot Robert Rathvon near Poulsbo, Washington, his family is still searching for answers as the investigation remains unsolved.

Rathvon, a resident of Camano Island, was hit and killed on a highway off-ramp outside Poulsbo in December 2023. No suspect has been identified in connection with the deadly crash.

Robert Rathvon (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cousin hikes peaks to honor victim

To ensure the case is not forgotten, Rathvon's cousin, Austin Rathvon, has taken his grief to higher ground by climbing mountains across the state to bring awareness to the open investigation.

Austin wears a Life Flight shirt honoring his cousin, with Robert's name etched on one sleeve and the date of his death on the other.

"I miss his presence," Austin said. "Anytime you would see him, it was like a wave of calm over you."

He told FOX 13 Seattle, "Robert was one of a kind, extremely unique, he was non-judgmental, and had a soft way of speaking."

32 mountains and one ongoing goal

Austin began climbing mountains in Washington last year to publicize the cold case. On every summit, he holds up a poster featuring Robert’s photo and poses for a picture to keep his cousin's memory in the public eye.

"On some of these mountains, I cry, and others, I don’t," Austin said.

To date, he has summited 30 mountains in Washington and completed 32 total mountain climbs carrying the photo poster.

Austin Rathvon hikes with a Crime Stoppers flyer featuring his brother, Robert Rathvon.

Family pushes for closure

While Austin acknowledges the mountain climbs will not bring his cousin back, he hopes the visual tribute will encourage someone with information to come forward and help close the case.

"There are times where I question how much hope I have, but if I choose to give up and if our family chooses to give up, then there’s ultimately zero hope," Austin said. "So, I have to hope that my efforts will help close this chapter for our whole family."

Austin added that taking the summit photos gives his family another opportunity to share Robert's story.

"Each time I bring this poster and take a picture, it gives me another chance, it gives my family another chance, and it doesn’t let him die for the second time," he said.

His goal is to summit Mount Rainier next year. He calls it "Rainier for Robert’.

What's next:

The Washington State Patrol assures the case has not gone cold. They issued the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle on Tuesday:

"This is still an active un-solved case in which we occasionally receive tips from the public; We are currently following up on the latest tip we received recently. There is nothing further that we can release, however, we welcome any new information from the public that may lead to the identification of the person responsible for this tragic incident."

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